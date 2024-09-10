Anurag Kashyap's Birthday: When Gangs of Wasseypur director made Manoj Bajpayee run behind him with stone in his hand

Anurag Kashyap, who entered showbiz with Ram Gopal Varma's directorial venture, Satya, is one of the most prominent personalities in Bollywood. Kashyap has garnered recognition for his contribution to Hindi cinema with movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Gulaal, Manmarziyaan, Black Friday, and many more. As Anurag Kashyap turned a year older today (September 10), let's revisit the time when the filmmaker-actor made Manoj Bajpayee run behind him with a stone in his hand.

On the occasion of 10 years of Gangs of Wasseypur on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma remembered that director Anubhav Sinha once told him about Manoj Bajpayee and Anurag Kashyap's hilarious incident.

Explaining what happened between them, Anurag Kashyap shared the anecdote about how Manoj became emotional, after which the actor ran behind him as he felt insulted. The incident took place outside legendary lyricist filmmaker Gulzar's residence. The Kennedy director recalled that while filmmaker Hansal Mehta was helming a cookery show, he would often call Manoj and him to sample the food.

"Hum log waise hi bhuke the. Toh hum log tasting ke liye pahuch jaate the. Wahan koi ek baat hui jahan pe ye [Manoj] emotional ho gaye (We were always hungry. So we reached for the tasting. There was a conversation where he [Manoj] became emotional)," Kashyap said.

"Inko laga Gulzar Sahab ke saamne maine Manoj ki bezzati kardi toh patthar uthake bhaage the aur main aage-aage bhaag raha tha aur Hansal rok raha tha. Uske baad hum dono bethke roadside pe roye aur [gale mile]. (Manoj felt that I insulted him in front of Gulzar Sahab and the actor picked up a stone and ran towards me. I was running ahead and Hansal was trying to stop us. After that, we both cried on the roadside and [showing hand gestures] hugged each other)," he added.

Anurag Kashyap has collaborated with Manoj Bajpayee in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Satya, and Shool. While Kashyap directed the GOW series, the filmmaker co-wrote the screenplay of RGV's 1998 film and worked as a dialogue writer for Eeshwar Nivas' 1999 helmer. As an actor, Anurag was recently seen in the Tamil mystery film, Maharaja alongside Vijay Sethupathi earlier this year.

Happy Birthday, Anurag Kashyap.

