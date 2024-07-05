Did you know Anurag Kashyap was first actor to struggle with Imtiaz Ali? Amar Singh Chamkila director makes revelations

Anurag Kashyap has garnered recognition for directing movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, Gulaal, Dev D, and Manmarziyaan to name a few. Apart from being a filmmaker, Kashyap has acted in quite a few projects in his career. While he chose writing to enter showbiz, the director wanted to become an actor during his college days.

Speaking of which, Imtiaz Ali recently recalled that Kashyap was a struggling actor while he was studying at the University of Delhi.

When Anurag Kashyap approached Imtiaz Ali during college days

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Imtiaz Ali reminisced about meeting Anurag Kashyap at his college hostel. Imtiaz, who was studying in the second year of his undergraduate course at DU back then, shared that Anurag approached him for an acting gig in his television show.

"He said, 'I heard you are involved in some TV programme that is about to happen,' and I was," Ali said.

The Amar Singh Chamkila director remembered Kashyap introducing himself as a student of Hansraj College and mentioning that he stays at the hostel.

Recalling his look, Ali said, "He wore glasses back then thinking that made him look cool. Then he showed a lot of photographs of himself. That was what a portfolio was, which I had never seen before."

Advertisement

Ali shared that Kashyap had clicked his pictures in different poses and explained to him about his aspirations. "He was the first actor to struggle with me," the Love Aaj Kal director added.

For the uninitiated, Imtiaz Ali studied at Hindu College, University of Delhi. Ali was quite active in theatre in college. He founded Ibtida, the dramatics society of the institution in 1991.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap pursued a zoology course from Hansraj College, University of Delhi, and graduated in 1993.

Anurag Kashyap got Naseeruddin Shah upset over a play

Back in June, in an interview with Instant Bollywood, Anurag Kashyap revealed that he left Naseeruddin Shah's play for his first big break in Ram Gopal Varma's Satya. Kashyap's decision left Naseeruddin quite upset.

Imtiaz Ali's work front

Imtiaz Ali made his Bollywood debut with Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia's film, Socha Na Tha in 2005. Ali then directed Ahista Ahista in 2006. The filmmaker got his big break with his directorial, Jab We Met. The 2007 movie starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor in the leading roles.

Advertisement

Imtiaz directed Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal in 2009. The movie also featured Rishi Kapoor and Giselli Monterio. Ali then cast Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri for his 2011 film, Rockstar.

The filmmaker has also helmed films like Highway, Tamasha, Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Love Aaj Kal (2022).

Ali last directed Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's film, Amar Singh Chamkila. The 2024 film was based on the life of late Punjabi folk singer, Amar Singh Chamkila. Diljit played the titular role in the movie and Parineeti was cast as his on-screen second wife, Amarjot Kaur.

Imtiaz Ali has also produced movies including Laila Majnu, Cocktail, and Thai Massage.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap has acted in movies like Luck By Chance, No Smoking, Tera Kya Hoga Johnny, Shagird, Akira, AK vs AK, Kuttey, and Haddi. Kashyap recently appeared in the Hindi series, Bad Cop, and a Tamil film, Maharaja.

As a director, he helmed Kennedy in 2023 which stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap recalls stranger entering his house to make him read script; here's what happened next