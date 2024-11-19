Anushka Sharma has heartfelt reaction as Roger Federer pens emotional letter to Rafael Nadal ahead of his tennis retirement

It is an emotional time for fans of tennis and sports in general as the legendary Rafael Nadal gears up for his retirement. Ahead of his final tournament, his friend and rival Roger Federer penned a touching letter, paying his tribute. Anushka Sharma had a heartfelt reaction to Roger’s post, and we could totally relate.

Today, November 19, 2024, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories and re-shared Roger Federer’s open letter to Rafael Nadal. She captioned it with a red heart emoji, conveying her love and emotions.

Have a look at Anushka’s story!

Roger’s farewell for Rafa started with, “Vamos, Rafa! As you get ready to graduate from tennis, I’ve got a few things to share before I maybe get emotional.” In his letter, Roger shared how his fellow tennis player challenged him throughout his career. He praised Rafa for his match rituals and historic achievements and reminisced about their memories. Roger also recalled his own retirement when Rafa was there by his side.

The Swiss native ended the letter by saying, “Rafa, I know you’re focused on the last stretch of your epic career. We will talk when it’s done. For now, I just want to congratulate your family and team, who all played a massive role in your success. And I want you to know that your old friend is always cheering for you and will be cheering just as loud for everything you do next. Rafa that! Best always, your fan, Roger.”

For the uninitiated, Rafa Nadal is set to play his last tournament, the Davis Cup Finals, on November 19, 2024.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is currently in Australia, where her husband Virat Kohli is preparing for the upcoming test series. The first cricket match in the series begins on November 22 in Perth. The couple is accompanied by their kids, Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli.

Earlier, on November 5, Virat celebrated his 36th birthday in India with his family. During an event for HSBC, he shared that it was a ‘chilled-out’ and ‘relaxed’ birthday at home. He also mentioned how the celebration was mainly for his daughter.

