AR Rahman REACTS to priceless moment of Team India singing his Vante Mataram at Wankhede Stadium post World Cup win

On July 4, Mumbai created history as the cricket fans welcomed Team India after winning the T20 World Cup against South Africa. The streets were jam-packed as the men in blue did a victory parade, and thousands of fans paid their tribute to them, which continued at the Wankhede Stadium.

During their victory lap at the stadium, Team India sang AR Rahman's Vande Mataram, which made the occasion even more goosebumping. A while ago, the music composer reacted to the priceless moment on his social media account.

AR Rahman expresses happiness as Team India sings his Vande Mataram

On July 5, AR Rahman took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and reacted to Team India singing his Vande Mataram at the Wankhede Stadium.

He wrote "Vande Matram" with a series of emojis. On the other hand, director Bharat Bala, who worked on the song video with AR Rahman, shared a clip of Team India's victory lap and expressed his happiness.

He wrote, "really emotional to see an anthem created 27 years ago continues to [fire emoji] the nation #vandemataram #maatujhesalaam."

Take a look:

Notably, Maa Tujhe Salaam was released as a tribute to India while celebrating the Golden Jubilee anniversary of India's independence. In 2022, the song completed its Silver Jubilee. The song was a part of AR Rahman's Vande Mataram album.

Shah Rukh Khan praises Team India

Taking to his X handle on July 4, Shah Rukh Khan wrote a note for the Indian Cricket team post their T20 World Cup win. Calling it an "amazing moment," he shared that his heart is filled with pride.

Advertisement

"Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride…. As Indians this is such an amazing moment - to see our boys take us to such great heights!!! Love u all my Team India...And now dance away all night long. Boys in Blue take away all the blues!" he added.

He further added, "Big Congratulations to the @BCCI, @JayShah and the entire support staff that has worked tirelessly behind the scenes so that our boys could soar!"

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli jetted off to London after the victory parade to spend time with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and their kids, Vamika and newborn Akaay.

ALSO READ: Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma striking Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose during victory parade post T20 World Cup is winning hearts; Watch