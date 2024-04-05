EXCLUSIVE: Oscar Winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman come on board Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

On April 2, 2024, Nitesh Tiwari finally started shooting for one of the most awaited films of Indian Cinema – Ramayana, which features Ranbir Kapoor as lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Yash as Ravana. While the team is gearing up to make an official announcement of the project on April 17, 2024, coinciding with Ram Navami, Pinkvilla has got an exclusive update on the much-awaited epic trilogy.

Hans Zimmer gears up for his debut in India with AR Rahman

According to sources close to the development, producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari have got Oscar Winners, Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman on board Ramayana. “Hans Zimmer is gearing up to make his debut in the Indian Film Industry with Ramayana. Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari have always been vocal about their global vision for this Indian Epic and they are leaving no stone unturned to make that a reality. Hans Zimmer is also fascinated by the vision for the story of Lord Ram and is all ready to compose the score of Ramayana,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the final stages of discussions are in progress with Zimmer.

The source further added that the music of Ramayana is composed by the Indian Legend, AR Rahman. “It’s a match made in heaven. Two global talents are set to team up for the present India’s Story to the World,” the source informed. For those unaware, Hans Zimmer has composed scores of cults like The Lion King, Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, Man of Steel, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and No Time to Die among others. Interestingly, Hans Zimmer has spoken about his will to team up with AR Rahman in the past, and the duo have always been inspired by each other’s work too.

Ramayana to represent Indian Cinema at the Global Level

“Ramayana is truly a global film and the makers are attempting to represent Indian Cinema at a global level with the epic. Years have been spent not just researching the subject but also pre-visualization of the world. Ramayana is a legacy film and the makers have embarked on a journey to bring it to the spectacle with all the responsibility. The talks are also on with a global studio from Hollywood to come on board for the International Release, but it’s all in a very nascent stage,” the source concluded.

Ramayana is presently on floors and is touted to be the most expensive film in Indian Cinema. The makers have locked the script as a trilogy and the first of the three is expected to be shot in the window of April to July. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash are expected to join the team for their respective parts soon. The prep work is going on in full swing and the team is eying to bring it to the cinema halls across the globe during the festive season of Diwali 2025.

