Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and more scream 'welcome home champions' after Team India's T20 WC victory parade

India brought the trophy home after the Rohit Sharma-led cricket team defeated South Africa in the final match of the 2024 T20 World Cup. On Thursday (July 4), the Men In Blue landed in Mumbai to a heroic welcome by fans and celebrated their victory in the city.

Team India was felicitated by the BCCI at the Wankhede Stadium after they had an open-bus trophy tour starting from Marine Drive. In the evening, Bollywood celebrities welcomed the T20 Champions on social media.

Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana's welcome posts for Team India after its victory parade

On July 5, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a video of Team India celebrating the big win at the Wankhede Stadium. The Men in Blue can be seen chanting AR Rahman's song, Vande Mataram, in the stadium while walking together. Virat Kohli is at the forefront having the Tricolor on his shoulders.

In his Instagram story, Vicky wrote, "Welcome Home CHAMPIONS!" The Bad Newz actor added an Indian Flag, emotional face and red heart emojis in the caption.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared the same video of Rohit Sharma-led team on his Instagram handle. In his Instagram story, Ayushmann added a Tricolor sticker on top and wrote, "Welcome home boys."

Take a look at Vicky and Ayushmann's respective Instagram stories here:

Other Bollywood celebrities who posted for Team India's celebration moments

Actors like Ananya Panday, Sanjana Sanghi, and Angad Bedi, also reacted to Team India's victory celebration.

Ananya acknowledged Men in Blue in her Instagram story. Sanjana posted a video of a massive crowd gathered at Marine Drive to welcome Team India as they headed off to Wankhede Stadium on a bus tour.

The Dil Bechara actress wrote, "Yeah we take our cricket very seriously."

Angad Bedi took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the victory celebration in Mumbai. His latest Instagram post features special moments of the T20 World Cup champions.

"Waheguru," Bedi's caption reads.

Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt note for Team India

Earlier on Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan also poured his heart out for Team India during the victory celebration. SRK took to X and reacted to the Rohit Sharma-led team lifting the World Cup trophy.

Calling it an "amazing moment", the superstar expressed that his heart is filled with pride.

King Khan also suggested Team India to enjoy and dance on the occasion.

India won the T20 World Cup final by 7 runs while competing against South Africa in Barbados on June 29, 2024. The victory came after India vs Australia's final in the 2023 ICC World Cup during which the latter's team won the tournament.

India is proud of you, Men In Blue. Cheers for the big victory!

