Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma striking Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose during victory parade post T20 World Cup is winning hearts; Watch

The T20 World Cup may be over, but the aftereffect of the win is still visible in India. The Indian cricket team landed in India on July 4 and after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the team landed in Mumbai. A victory parade was planned in the city and thousands of fans gathered to pay tribute to the heroes. Amidst all the attention that every player was getting, the captain Rohit Sharma grabbed all the eyeballs after striking Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose.

Rohit Sharma copies Shah Rukh Khan’s pose during victory lap

The internet is flooded with pictures and videos of the Indian cricket team enjoying their victory lap in Mumbai. The players took a round at Wankhede stadium which was flooded with fans. After a time spent at the stadium, the players got on an open-air bus from where they were waving at the fans who could not stop cheering for them.

There was one moment that went quite viral on social media. In this particular moment we can see Rohit Sharma hugging Rahul Dravid and then stretching his arms to pose like Shah Rukh Khan. Indeed, it is one of the cutest moments.

Check it out:

Shah Rukh Khan praises Team India

Taking to his X handle, Shah Rukh Khan penned a note for the Indian Cricket team post their T20 World Cup win. His tweet came during the team’s parade in the city. King Khan called it an "amazing moment" and shared that his heart is filled with pride.

"Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride…. As Indians this is such an amazing moment - to see our boys take us to such great heights!!! Love u all my Team India...And now dance away all night long. Boys in Blue take away all the blues!" he added.

He further added, "Big Congratulations to the @BCCI, @JayShah and the entire support staff that has worked tirelessly behind the scenes so that our boys could soar!"

Check it out:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan will share the screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in King. In the film, he will be essaying the role of a Don.

