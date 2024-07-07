S Shankar addresses long-standing debate about Anirudh Ravichander replacing AR Rahman in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2: ‘I needed the…’

Filmmaker S Shankar is currently gearing up for the release of Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan in a key role. Since the announcement that Anirudh Ravichander would replace the legendary AR Rahman in the iconic Indian franchise, it has generated buzz and come as a shock to Rahman fans.

Ahead of the release of the much-awaited Tamil flick, S. Shankar revealed an anecdote about the frequently asked question regarding why the Academy Award winner did not continue in this installment of Indian.

S Shankar reveals why he chose Anirudh over AR Rahman for Indian 2

In a recent media interaction, the ace director unveiled about not signing the legendary composer. Shankar told the media, “When we started work on Indian 2, AR Rahman was already working on the BGM of 2.0 and I needed the songs soon.”

The filmmaker further added he did not want to overburden Rahman, and instead, he wanted to work with the star composer Anirudh, saying, “I didn’t want to overburden him with Indian 2 and I also liked Anirudh’s music. His music was really popular and I thought why not sign him on.”

The debate over what might have happened if Rahman had composed the background score for Indian 2 is undoubtedly never-ending. However, Anirudh is garnering considerable praise since the makers unveiled his works from the film, spanning from songs to the beloved trailer.

Anirudh on replacing AR Rahman

For the unaware, during the grand music launch event in Chennai in June, Anirudh addressed the topic of replacing Rahman in Indian 2.

When asked about taking over Rahman's role at the Indian 2 audio launch, Anirudh humorously referred to an iconic Rajinikanth dialogue from the 2007 Shankar film Sivaji: The Boss, "After six, comes seven... but who comes after Rahman sir?"

The music composer of the films Vikram and Jawan also added, “I know the expectations are high given how the sequel comes 28 years after the first film. Rahman sir’s music inspires me.”

Meanwhile, apart from Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, the movie also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and SJ Suryah in pivotal roles. Indian 2 is slated to hit the big screens on July 12, 2024.

