Arbaaz Khan addresses nepotism in Bollywood; ‘It may give you a break but won’t build your career’

Arbaaz Khan is the son of legendary producer and screenwriter, Salim Khan. He is also the brother of Salman Khan and Sohail Khan. The actor, known for his works in movies like Bhagam Bhaag, Fashion, Hello Brother, and more, in a recent interview talked extensively on the topic of nepotism as he opined that coming from a privileged background doesn’t contribute to one’s success. He also asserted that crediting an actor’s success to their family in Bollywood is unfair.

Arbaaz Khan shares his point of view on nepotism in Bollywood

In a recent conversation on Timeout With Ankit, Arbaaz Khan shared his views on nepotism. He stated that belonging to a privileged family may open some doors for you, but it doesn’t guarantee success. The actor also stressed the fact one may get a break that won’t build the career. He further expressed his belief by citing examples of one’s father being a doctor or a lawyer which may provide them access.

Relating to his scenario, the actor mentioned that in their case also it was possible for them to meet people in the industry as their father was a scriptwriter and part of Bollywood. “Kisi se milna aasan ho jata hai par uski wajah se kaam nahin mila (Meeting someone becomes easier if your father is part of the industry, but that doesn’t guarantee work). It may give you a break but won’t build your career,” he said.

Furthermore, Arbaaz opined that one might get a break but in contrast, the career goes beyond that. “Sohail and I may not be as successful as other superstars or our brother Salman Khan, for that matter, but we are still here. We are working and are busy doing other things. Koi kisi ke upar favour nahin karta (No one favors anyone) because it’s a commercial thing toh it’s very unfair to say ke ye chal raha hai to uski vajah se chal raha hai (because it’s a commercial thing so it’s very unfair to say that someone is working well because of somebody he is related to).”

On the personal front, Arbaaz Khan recently got married to Sshura Khan, years after getting divorced from his first wife Malaika Arora. Arbaaz has one son, Arhaan Khan from his first marriage.

