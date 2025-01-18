Arjun Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani and Mudassar Aziz injured on sets of Mere Husband Ki Biwi as ceiling collapses; details inside

The filming of Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi was progressing in full swing until an unfortunate incident brought it to a halt. The ceiling of the set collapsed, leaving the Ishaqzaade actor with minor injuries. His co-star Jackky Bhagnani and director Mudassar Aziz were also injured in the accident.

The mishap occurred while filming a song at the Imperial Palace, Royal Palms, in Mumbai. According to reports, vibrations from loud music in the old hall caused the set to tremble and the ceiling to collapse. Fortunately, the cast and crew did not sustain major injuries.

Ashok Dubey, representing the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), shared with ETimes that the actor from 2 States experienced injuries to his elbow and head. Additionally, one of the directors of photography broke his thumb during the incident. A camera assistant also sustained a spinal injury, but it was classified as non-critical.

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly, who was on the set when the unfortunate incident occurred, shared his experience with ETimes. He recalled that the first day of filming the dance sequence went well, but the second day took a drastic turn.

“We were on the monitor when suddenly the ceiling collapsed,” he told the outlet. Ganguly revealed that the ceiling collapsed in parts and that they had a “trough” to protect themselves. Although some people were injured, if the entire roof had collapsed, it would have been more devastating.

Advertisement

“These old locations are often used for shoots, and as production companies, we ensure that safety measures are checked,” he said. However, sometimes the property isn’t properly verified, leading to accidents such as this.

Ashok Dubey also wrote to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and the BMC regarding the matter, highlighting safety concerns. “We also raised the issue with the Fire Department, which confirmed that Chitrakoot’s structure has permission only for 90 days, yet it remains standing," he told the outlet.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor reveals he shared things with sister Janhvi Kapoor that he didn't even confess to himself; ‘she is wise also...'