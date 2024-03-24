Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly is a phenomenal actress and that is a known fact. However, she is also equally family-oriented and all her close ones laud her for the same. Recently, Rupali won the Best Actor (Female) award in the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icon Awards held in Mumbai on 18 March 2024. While Ganguly was aware of being nominated in the category, she had no idea about the person who'd present the award to her.

Pinkvilla made things special for the Anupamaa actress as her brother Vijay Ganguly presented the award to his sister.

Vijay Ganguly on pulling off a fun surprise for sister Rupali Ganguly

Vijay Ganguly, a choreographer and Director of Bollywood movies accompanied Ganguly at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icon Awards. However, she wasn't aware of the fact that she will be receiving the award from her brother. Sharing details about the same, Vijay revealed on his social media about surprising his sister.

Vijay wrote, "Felt so proud giving this award !! You always make us proud @rupaliganguly. Thank you @pinkvilla for this!

She had no idea I was there to give her this award, what a fun surprise!"

Have a look at the video from Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icon Awards:

Rupali Ganguly's award acceptance speech

Rupali Ganguly was pleasantly surprised to receive the award from her 'first child' Vijay Ganguly. She expressed that it was a huge moment for her. She also dedicated the award to all the mothers who watch her show religiously. She dedicated the award to all the working women who work with mom's guilt and to all the homemakers, who dedicatedly work for their families and run the households.

Rupali Ganguly's special moments from Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icon Awards

Apart from receiving the award from her brother, Rupali seemed to have other special moments at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icon Awards night. As she received the award, she was hugged warmly by Karan Johar who congratulated her on the victory and the duo shared a fun conversation.

Rupali's warm meeting, full of mutual admiration with veteran actress Shabana Azmi also garnered attention.

