Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani offer peek into their 1st Diwali celebration post wedding; 'Jab poori family saath ho toh...'

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are among Bollywood's popular couples. They got married earlier this year in February and recently celebrated their first Diwali together. The actress, known for her role in "De De Pyaar De 2," shared a glimpse of their festive celebration with the entire family. Check it out.

After winding up the festive season, today, November 4, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared a collaborative post from their Diwali celebration. The post begins with their couple photo, featuring the newlyweds looking adorably into each other’s eyes while flashing a wide smile. Up next was a photo as they held a diya thali in their hand while performing puja.

The third photo was a full family photo as Rakul and Jackky posed with their respective family members followed by a glimpse from their puja corner. The post continued with a customized gift that had "JOY" written on it, followed by another photo as the couple posed with their friends, including Khel Khel Mein actress Pragya Jaiswal.

"Our first Diwali was filled with a lots of firsts for me . Learning traditions , first puja and the most special first chappan bhog Grateful aur jab poori family saath ho toh maza hi alag hai," the post was captioned.

Soon after the post was shared, several internet users thronged the comments section gushing over the couple. A fan wrote, "So stunning" another fan exclaimed, "Wow what A PICTURES RAKUL STAY happy with your HUSBAND" while a third fan called them, "Nyc Jodi." Several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married earlier this year on February 21, 2024, in a lavish destination wedding in Goa.

On the work front, Jackky served as the producer of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Meanwhile, Rakul will be next seen in De De Pyaar De 2 alongside Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the sequel will take off from where De De Pyaar De ended and chronicle comic events in Rakul Preet Singh's family arising out of the relationship between a 50-something Ashish (Ajay Devgn) and a 20-something Ayesha (Rakul).

