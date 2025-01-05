Arjun Kapoor recalls spending time around ‘Sridevi mam’ and Anil Kapoor on his father Boney Kapoor’s film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja set

Arjun Kapoor was primarily raised by his mother, Mona Shourie, while his father, Boney Kapoor, played a role in his life but was often absent due to his demanding schedule as one of the busiest producers in the 1990s. As Arjun grew older, he mainly saw his father on film sets. In a recent interview, Arjun shared memories of spending time with his father on the set of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, a film that also featured 'Sridevi ma'am' and Anil Kapoor.

In a conversation with Galatta India, Arjun Kapoor fondly referred to Sridevi as 'Sridevi ma'am' while reminiscing about the time spent with his father on the set of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.

He recalled that his entire experience with his father revolved around the film's set, describing it as one of the grandest films ever made, with a budget of Rs 10 crore in 1992. However, despite its large-scale production, the film, directed by Satish Kaushik, failed at the box office and resulted in significant losses.

Arjun went on to share more about the film, mentioning 'Sridevi ma’am,' who married his father in 1996. He described the star-studded cast, which included Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Jackie Shroff (whom he affectionately referred to as 'Jaggu dada'), and Anupam Kher, who played the villain.

Arjun also fondly recalled a pigeon in the film, which was featured with Anil Kapoor's character and named Django, calling it his favorite character at the time.

Advertisement

Arjun shared that his fascination with cinema began after visiting the sets of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, where he also spent time with his father. He described the film as "larger than life," highlighting its extravagant features, including eight songs and a train robbery scene.

Arjun explained that it was during this time, while on the set, that his infatuation with cinema started to grow. He also emphasized that the set was a place where he could connect with his father.

On the work front, Kapoor will be next seen in No Entry 2 with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan had 8 flops in row after Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, recalls Indra Kumar; ‘He was blessed with...'