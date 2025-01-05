Arjun Kapoor reveals he got less work from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions due to Varun Dhawan; the reason will stun you

Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are among the stars who share a good friendship off-screen in Bollywood. Recently, Arjun shared an interesting anecdote from his friendship with Varun Dhawan, revealing that they made a short film when they were learning to act. But Varun, who directed it, made a fool of Arjun, which he showed Karan Johar. So he amusingly added that it might be why he didn't get more work from Kjo's Dharma Productions at one point.

Arjun Kapoor elaborated on the incident in a new interview with Galatta India. He shared that he and Varun were learning acting at Barry John's acting school together. They were training under coach Saurabh Sachdeva when the Judwaa actor convinced him to act in the short film and he became the director. But, the tables turned when Dhawan tricked Arjun.

He recalled, "Varun made a fool of me. He told me I had a good role in the seven-minute short film. We were taking acting classes back then, and he wanted to direct our final project. I thought, 'How bad could it be?' He wrote the script, told me I was the hero, and we started shooting. But after the shoot, I saw the edit and realized he had given himself the hero role, and I was the villain. He didn't even tell me!"

Kapoor was shocked to witness the final film and revealed that the Citadel Honey Bunny actor went and showed the short film to filmmaker Karan Johar. Later, it was even discussed in one of the filmmaker's talk show episodes where he appeared alongside Varun Dhawan. The Ishqzaade actor humorously added that it might be the reason why he got less work from Dharma Productions at one point.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Rohit Shetty's action-packed film Singham Again, where he played the antagonist and received appreciation for his performance. The actor will be next seen in No Entry 2, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh that will be directed by Anees Badass. Alongside, he has a comedy film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in the pipeline.

