Sridevi was ‘disturbed’ after her break-up with Mithun Chakraborty, reveals Sujata Mehta; ‘They were madly in love...’

Veteran actor Sujata Mehta is known for her appearances in movies like Gunaah, Yateem, and more. Recently, she talked about her experience of working with Sridevi and revealed that the late actress was very ‘disturbed’ after her break-up with Mithun Chakraborty. She mentioned that the two were madly in love and speculated that they were married too.

While speaking with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Sujata Mehta spilled the beans on Sridevi’s break-up with Mithun Chakraborty. She shared that she never really asked the late actress about it but noted that she used to be distressed about it.

"She used to be so disturbed but itni professional ke jaise camera on hota tha aur vo kisi ki nahin (she was so professional that once the camera started rolling, she belonged to no one). She was only for camera par uske baad jaake kone mein vo bhi baith jaati thi zyada maine usko cheda nahin (but she would sit in a corner and I also didn’t ask her much about it). I didn’t find it, I mean okay," she said.

"They were madly in love I suppose so they get married also na shaadi bhi hui thi na uski han aise bolte shaadi bhi hui thi pata nai (It is also said they got married too) I don’t know," she further added.

For the unversed, Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi worked together on movies like Watan Ke Rakhwale, Waqt Ki Awaz, Guru and more.

In addition to this, she further stated that as opposed to popular Sridevi being ‘arrogant’, she was ‘nice’ to her. She remembered while working with her on the sets of Ramesh Sippy's Zameen, the late actress was accompanied by her niece, and how she asked her to vacate a seat for Mehta. “She gave me respect,” Sujata said, adding that Sridevi was an “introvert” who didn’t speak much but was always kind to her.

She went on to share that her mother was also a huge fan of Sridevi and would ‘adore’ her dance. On a concluding note, she remembered Madhuri Dixit used to sit at a distance with her Walkman. She shared that the Devdas actress never used to speak to anyone at that time.

