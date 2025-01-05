Aamir Khan had 8 flops in row after Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, recalls Indra Kumar; ‘He was blessed with...'

Aamir Khan was still early in his career when he starred in Indra Kumar's Dil. The film marked Aamir’s first major success since his breakthrough in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. In a recent interview, Indra reflected that after QSQT Khan had eight flops in a row and recalled that 'he was blessed with Dil and the way his career took off from there, he never looked back.'

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Indra Kumar revealed that Aamir Khan faced a string of eight flops following the success of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He emphasized that despite Aamir's sincere efforts, the success of a film ultimately depends on the director.

Indra reflected on how critical the success of Dil was, stating that if the film had failed, both he and Aamir might not have had thriving careers. He praised Aamir’s talent, noting that he needed the right opportunity. According to Indra, Dil proved to be a turning point, and Aamir's career soared from there, with no looking back.

Aamir and Indra Kumar collaborated on two other films, Ishq and Mann. Reflecting on Mann, which also featured Manisha Koirala and Anil Kapoor, Indra admitted that he sensed something was off about the project.

During production, Aamir himself expressed doubts about the film. Indra recalled Aamir telling him on set, “Indu, this film seems to be heading in a different direction.” Khan admitted feeling uneasy about the project, but Indra reassured him, saying they had already discussed the matter and needed to remain confident in their work.

Mann failed to perform well at the box office and received a lukewarm response from audiences. When asked if Aamir Khan was "distracted" during the filming due to his divorce from Reena Dutta, Indra Kumar dismissed the claim as untrue.

He praised Aamir for his unwavering professionalism, stating, "When Aamir comes to work, he doesn’t bring any personal baggage. His performance in Mann is one of his finest." Indra took full responsibility for the film’s shortcomings, adding, "If anyone failed in that movie, it’s me, not Aamir."

Meanwhile, on the work front Aamir will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par with Genelia D'souza and Darsheel Safary.

