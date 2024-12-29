Arjun Kapoor feels Vikrant Massey was better actor than him in Half Girlfriend; blames THIS for his performance 

Arjun Kapoor, known for his candidness, never shies away from criticism. Rather, he discusses it and admits where he feels he could have been better. Recently, the actor revisited his performance in Mohit Suri's Half Girlfriend and admitted that Vikrant Massey, who played a supporting role in the film, was a better actor than him.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Arjun Kapoor discussed his honest opinion about his performance as Madhav Jha in Half Girlfriend. He admitted that his dubbing for the film affected the authenticity of his dialogue delivery. The actor who learned and spoke in a Bihari dialect in the film wished he didn't have to dub the film.

He said, "I wish I didn't have to dub for Half Girlfriend with the dialect. I think I did a good job on the set, but then, unfortunately, I had to dub. I am not somebody who is very fond of dubbing because it undermines honesty at that moment. "

Kapoor explained that initially, he performed well with the Bihari dialect on set during the shoot. However, he couldn't create the same magic in the studio during the dubbing sessions. He disliked the process and wished he didn't had to do it.

On the other hand, he felt Vikrant Massey, who played the supporting role, was a better actor in the film and did a better job at dubbing. Consequently, that enhanced his character in the film.

"Like Vikrant (Massey) is much better in the dub. He is a much better actor in the film also, in that sense, much more nuanced in that sense," Arjun stated.

The 2 States actor, who was expected to do a better job, couldn't get the dialect right during dubbing. At the same time, he revealed that he faced scheduling conflicts during the film's shooting, which further hampered his ability to perform at his best. However, he takes the whole thing as a learning experience.

Half Girlfriend was directed by Mohit Suri and released in 2017. It was based on Chetan Bhagat's famous novel of the same name. Arjun Kapoor co-starred with Shraddha Kapoor, who played his love interest Riya in the film. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey plays the role of Kapoor's roommate Shailesh in the film. Despite chartbuster songs, the film didn't receive much love from the audience.