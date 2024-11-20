The Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff is nearing the end of its theatrical run with all India nett collections expected to be in the vicinity of Rs 240 crore (Gross: Rs 288 crore). On the international front, the cop universe saga is looking at a closing total of USD 9.25 million (INR 79 crore), taking the worldwide gross to Rs 367 crore.

In terms of distributor share, the Jio Studios-produced actioner has clocked a global distribution share of Rs 140 crore, with Rs 108 crore coming in from India, and another Rs 32 crore coming in from the international markets. The makers secured a strong non-theatrical deal of Rs 200 crore from the sale of satellite, digital and music rights, which takes the overall recovery of the film a little under Rs 350 crore.

Talking of the budget, Singham Again has been made on a budget of Rs 320 crore, with another Rs 20 crore spent for Print and Publicity, taking the overall cost to Rs 340 crore. The team has managed to just about breakeven on this magnum opus, and this has also happened as the leading actor, Ajay Devgn opted for lower than usual remuneration.

The film’s business got impacted by the clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, as the horror comedy turned out to be a much bigger opponent than what most anticipated it to be. The film has reached a breakeven point, though bigger results were expected given the star-cast, franchise value and the brand of Rohit Shetty.

Advertisement

On the footfalls front, Singham Again has sold around 1.20 crore tickets all across the country, as the film released with record pricing all across the board during the Diwali 2024 weekend. It’s more or less in the same range as the last film of cop universe, Sooryavanshi, though lesser than the likes of Simmba (1.91 crore), Singham Again (1.69 crore), and Singham (1.59 crore).

The film is in no-profit, no-loss state, and has secured a semi-hit verdict at the box office in India, though the expectations were of it to emerge a clean hit if nothing more. A solo release on any date or slight better content amid the Diwali period could have pushed the business by another 30 to 40 crore on the global front, pushing the film towards the clean-hit verdict. The film is still a success story, when it comes to pure box office numbers, as the global gross will end up being the biggest till date for Ajay Devgn and the producers won’t lose any money.

Advertisement

While the numbers are respectable, and leads to the success tag (Average & above), a final total in the North of Ajay Devgn's biggest, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, would have resulted in wide smiles on the faces of all the stakeholders, enabling them to take back some monies.

Here’s a look at the economics of Singham Again:

Cost of Production: Rs 320 crore

Print & Publicity: Rs 20 crore

Total Expense (A): Rs 340 crore

Non-Theatrical Share: Rs 200 crore

India Share: Rs 108 crore

Overseas Share: Rs 32 crore

Total Revenue (B): Rs 340 crore

Nett Profit (B-A): Break-Even

ROI: Break-Even

Verdict: Semi Hit

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Decoding Economics of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan starrer budget, footfalls, verdict & lifetime box office