EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan shares how naughty Salman Khan has been with him over the years; Opens up about a 2-hero film with Bhaijaan

Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan share the rapport of a small brother and big brother. We have, every now and again, seen Varun talk very highly of the Bhaijaan of Bollywood. The Dishoom actor has always expressed his appreciation for the fact that Salman Khan is always ready to help those in need. The Sultan actor, within seconds, accepted the request made by the makers of Baby John to grace their movie with a power-packed 5-minute long cameo. All he asked the makers was about when the shoot is there, and where he has to come.

Varun Dhawan Says That He Has Always Been A Kid Near Salman Khan

In an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass ahead of the release of Baby John, Varun Dhawan talked about the wonderful bond that he shares with Salman Khan. When Varun was asked to share his memories of being with Salman Khan as a kid, he clarified, "I am still a kid near him. I will always be a kid and I always want to be a kid near him. He has such a large heart. And it's not like this, only since he knows me as a kid. He is like that with any kid". "Still, I also feel that the love that he feels towards me is because of my dad. They have done 9 films together", he reasoned.

Varun Dhawan Shares That Salman Khan Has Always Been Very Naughty And Mischievous

He continued, "When I think about our interactions, I get transported to the time when he used to come home and we used to sit at the dining table. He would rob my roti (Indian Flatbread), because he likes my mom's paneer (Cottage cheese vegetable). When he used to have paneer, he would take away my roti. I was not used to someone older than me, doing this; At that age, being so naughty with a child who is eight or nine. And he is still like that. He is so playful".

Watch Pinkvilla's Masterclass featuring Varun Dhawan And The Team Of Baby John

Varun Dhawan Would Love To Do A Comedy Movie With Salman Khan

When Varun Dhawan was asked about which genre he would choose, if ever there was a 2-hero film offered to him with Salman Khan, Varun corrected the interviewer Himesh Mankad and said, "It would never be a two hero film. There would be one hero - Salman Khan, and then I would be there". He continued, "But, it would hopefully be an action-comedy. I would actually love to do a comedy with him. The action can come incidentally but I would love to do comedy with him because I love comedy". "I don't know how to be serious with him", he concluded.

Baby John In Theatres From 25th December, 2024

Baby John hits theatres on 25th December, 2024. The advance bookings for the movie will open soon and the excitement for the movie is palpable. How excited are you for Baby John? Do let us know. While you wait for Baby John, watch the full Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring the team of Baby John.

