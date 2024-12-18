Arjun Kapoor reveals his parents' separation affected his academic performance; 'I was very good student until...'

Arjun Kapoor has been vocal about discussing his mental health issues, emotional vulnerability, and the impact of personal events in his life. Recently, the actor shared how he used to be a good student in school until his parents separated, which affected his performance.

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Arjun Kapoor recalled his earlier academic performance and mentioned that he was once a good student. However, his parents' separation affected him psychologically and marked a turning point in his life, which led to a decline in his performance.

He said, 'I was a very good student until my parents' separation. Psychologically, it affected me,"

Kapoor's father and film producer, Boney, suggested the idea of a break, and Arjun liked it. Consequently, after completing his 10th class, the actor turned his attention to films to get a break from his studies and cope with the thoughts left in his mind.

Incidentally, during his summer holidays, he began to assist his father at work. Later, he worked as an assistant director on the iconic Kal Ho Naa Ho.

But, his mother, Mona Shourie, wasn't happy that he left college for filmmaking. Despite her concerns, the Gunday actor went on with his plan and admitted that he was privileged enough to get the chance to take that break, which helped to shape his career.

However, when he finally decided to continue with college, Arjun was overweight, which caused insecurities, and he always felt conscious, among others. Also, he had to dress in oversized clothes that made him feel like a misfit among other students.

He said, "I came to college in shorts, dressed in oversized clothes, and carried a school bag. I bunked a lot of college. I even failed in accounting but did well in other subjects." But, after all these struggles, the actor worked hard on himself and made a popular debut in Bollywood Ishaqzaade, co-starring Parineeti Chopra, becoming one of the leading actors in the industry.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen playing the antagonist Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again after his long absence from films. He will be seen in No Entry 2 next, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.