Aryan Khan has his ‘diva’ days but Suhana Khan becomes ‘sad and asks sorry’ if she behaves like one; Call Me Bae actress Ananya Panday reveals

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is thrilled about her upcoming OTT debut in the series Call Me Bae, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6. In the lead-up to the release, she shared some insights about her friends, revealing some unexpected details about who among them has 'diva' tendencies. Surprisingly, she mentioned that while Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has his 'diva' moments, his daughter Suhana does not. Ananya further added, “Even if she mistakenly behaves like a diva, she goes sad and says sorry.”

Yes, you heard that right! During an interview with News18, Ananya Panday opened up about Aryan Khan's occasional 'diva' behavior. She was asked to rate several celebrities on how much they embody the 'diva' persona, and Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son, was among them. Ananya acknowledged that Aryan has his moments and added, "I don’t think he will like being called a diva." She rated him a 5/10 on the diva scale, chuckling as she remarked, "He has his days."

Ananya also spoke about Suhana Khan, describing her as far from a diva, rating her just two out of 10 on the scale. She added that if Suhana ever accidentally acts like a diva, she quickly feels bad and apologizes. When the conversation turned to Karan Johar, Ananya humorously noted that Karan would embrace the diva label, joking that he completely breaks the diva meter.

The actress' co-stars Niharika Lyra Dutt and Muskkaan Jaferi chimed in, playfully suggesting that Karan would easily score a 50 on the diva scale. The Call Me Bae cast also disclosed that among the male members of the team, Vihaan Samat holds the title of the biggest diva among the actors. However, they agreed that the true diva crown goes to the series' director, Collin D’Cunha, who tops everyone on the diva meter.

Returning to the series, Call Me Bae is directed by Collin D'Cunha and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment. The cast includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. The trailer for the show was released about two weeks ago. In the series, Ananya Panday takes on the role of Bella Chowdhury, also known as Bae.

