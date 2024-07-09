Ayushmann Khurrana song Reh Ja Song OUT: Actor’s new melodic track is all about love and longing

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most versatile actors in the industry, and it's well-known that besides his acting prowess, he is also a fantastic singer. In the past, he has released several soothing romantic tracks like Paani Da Rang, Nazm Nazm, and many more. Adding to that, the Vicky Donor actor has now released a new song titled Reh Ja, which is sure to hit all the right chords with music lovers!

Ayushmann Khurrana's new single Reh Ja out now

The Dream Girl actor's latest single, Reh Ja, is all about love and nostalgia, filled with longing and heartfelt pleas. It explores finding comfort in everyday moments and the pain of separation. The video showcases Khurrana on vocals and guitar, reminiscing about the beautiful times spent together and pleading with his lover to stay a bit longer.

Ayushmann Khurrana on the work front

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in the 2023 movie Dream Girl 2. The movie opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The movie also starred Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz among others in pivotal roles.

Up next, the Bala actor has a couple of projects lined up including JP Dutta's war movie Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol. Pinkvilla revealed that Border 2 has been in the writing stage for over a year, and the team has developed a script that meets the high expectations set by the original blockbuster Border. Sunny and Ayushmann are very excited to embark on this journey by the end of the year.

The Dream Girl actor is also in talks with ace director Meghan Gulzaar for her next movie co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The project is based on the horrifying true events from 2019. The filmmaker is gearing up to take this yet untitled drama on floors by the end of this year and the casting is currently underway.

Pinkvilla also reported that Dinesh Vijan and Aditya Sarpotdar had locked Ayushmann and Rashmika Mandanna to play the leads in their horror comedy set against the backdrop of vampires. Khurrana and Dinesh Vijan, who previously worked together on Bala, share a great creative bond.

