Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff looks ruthless in first poster as he embarks on a ‘bloodier mission’; release date revealed

Attention, Tiger Shroff fans! Brace yourselves because he’s making an electrifying comeback with Baaghi 4! Yes, it’s official! The action star took to social media to unveil the first poster, and his ruthless new avatar is guaranteed to give you chills. With a tagline teasing a ‘bloodier mission’, the anticipation is through the roof. Mark your calendars—this high-octane thriller is set to hit screens on September 5, 2025.

Tiger Shroff just took Instagram by storm today (November 18) with the first look at Baaghi 4, and it's as intense as it gets! The poster features Tiger in a raw, ruthless avatar, seated in a blood-splattered washroom. With his shirt open, flaunting his ripped six-pack abs, he's holding a bloodied axe-like weapon in one hand and a beer bottle in the other.

The gritty scene shows a lifeless body on the floor, hinting at the aftermath of a deadly showdown. Tiger’s chilling expression and the dark, ominous vibe are enough to send shivers down your spine. The poster also confirms that the Sajid Nadiadwala blockbuster is set to release on September 5, 2025.

Tiger unveiled the first poster of Baaghi 4 with the intriguing caption: "A darker spirit, a bloodier mission. This time he is not the same!" The post also revealed that the high-octane action thriller is directed by A. Harsha.

The moment he dropped the poster, fans flooded the comments with excitement! One fan exclaimed, "Wowwwwwwww Tigerrrrr." Another humorously wrote, "5th Sept 2025 leave applied." Enthusiastic reactions kept pouring in, with comments like, "Amazing amazing," and "He is coming to conquer this time. Haters be ready!"

One user shared their impatience, saying, "Very very excited to see you, can't wait." Another added, "Mind blowing kya look hai, blockbuster!" Clearly, fans are all set for Tiger’s intense return!

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed last year that Baaghi 4 was in the works, and now the excitement is through the roof! The high-octane action thriller marks the much-anticipated reunion of Tiger Shroff and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, promising yet another adrenaline-packed blockbuster from this powerhouse duo.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s action-packed thriller Singham Again. The star-studded film features an ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles.

