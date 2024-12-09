Shabana Azmi claims right faces are not always good actors and admits filmmakers have misconceptions

Actress Shabana Azmi, a global icon, has impressed audiences for decades with her versatile roles across independent, mainstream, and international films. Recently, she addressed the misconception that having the ‘right face’ automatically makes someone a good actor and pointed out that filmmakers often hold misguided beliefs about casting based on appearance alone.

In a recent conversation with Humans of Cinema, Shabana Azmi shared her belief that raw talent is like an uncut diamond, and proper training helps it shine. She passionately advocates for the power of training, noting its transformative effect on an actor’s craft. However, she acknowledged that there are exceptions, some actors who excel without formal training, thanks to relentless practice and consistent effort.

The actress emphasized that a bad actor, however, cannot survive in the industry, as there’s an emptiness that training alone cannot fill. She also addressed a common misconception among filmmakers and said, "I feel that many filmmakers have this misconception that if they hire the right face, they can get work done from them. How can you get the work done? You can if and when you have to use only their faces; but when there are dialogues too, it cannot happen."

In a reflection on her role in Patang (1993), Shabana recalled the early days of filming when she worked with mostly new actors. She felt a great sense of relief when the seasoned Om Puri joined the cast a week later, thinking to herself, “Oh my god, here is a professional actor.” She described it as a pleasure to work with him. Shabana also mentioned that Naseeruddin Shah remains her all-time favorite co-star.

Shabana Azmi is marking her 40th wedding anniversary with Javed Akhtar today. She recently shared a joyful photo on Instagram, where the couple appeared deeply engaged in a conversation. She looked graceful in a pink suit with a matching dupatta and a flower adorning her hair, while Javed exuded charm in a white shirt and coordinating jacket.

The warm, elegant photo beautifully captures their bond. In her post, Shabana celebrated their lasting connection, expressing how Javed still brings laughter into her life after four decades of marriage.

