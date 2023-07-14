EXCLUSIVE: Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff reunite on Baaghi 4; Casting underway

Back in 2013, Sajid Nadiadwala launched Tiger Shroff in the Hindi Film Industry with Heropanti, and over the last decade, the actor has gone ahead to establish himself as one of the leading action heroes of the country. Heropanti was followed by Baaghi, Baaghi 2, and Baaghi 3, which consolidated his position as an action hero. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff are ready for a reunion with Baaghi 4.

Sajid Nadiadwala locks the idea for Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff

“Over the last 1 year, Sajid Nadiadwala and his team of writers have developed a plot to take their Baaghi Franchise forward. The subject will retain the essence of the franchise but has got a new spin keeping the post-pandemic sensibilities in mind. The idea is to create one of the biggest action films with Tiger Shroff in lead,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that an official announcement on Baaghi 4 is expected to be made in a fortnight.

Apart from Tiger Shroff, the team is in talks with an A-Lister to come on board to play the antagonist turn in the actioner. “We are living in the era of collaborations, and Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to pull off a casting coup in Baaghi 4,” the source added. Baaghi 2 holds the record today for being Tiger Shroff’s biggest solo opener to date with collections of Rs 25 crore plus. The film went ahead to emerge as a blockbuster back in 2018. The third part of Baaghi was also looking to enter the Rs 100 crore club, however, its run was cut short due to the Covid-19 infused lockdown in March 2020.

Sajid Nadiadwala diversifies with Chandu Champion, Housefull 5, and Baaghi 4

The director and cast of the film have been kept under wraps for now, but all the aspects are in the development stage now. “Sajid Nadiadwala has already announced a high-content film like Chandu Champion side by side an out-and-out comedy, Housefull 5. He is now all ready to diversify his slate further with an action-packed entertainer, Baaghi 4,” the source concluded. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla in Dubai, Sajid Nadiadwala too had hinted at the fourth installment of Baaghi. "I am planning a very big franchise action franchise. You will hear of it soon," he had exclusively told us.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Baaghi 4.

