Bad Newz actress Triptii Dimri radiates glow in casuals as she steps out with rumored beau Sam Merchant for dinner

Actress Triptii Dimri, who was last seen in Anand Tiwari's directorial venture, Bad Newz, is rumored to be dating Sam Merchant. Triptii often shares glimpses of their vacations and they keep showering love on each other. Their social media handles are proof of it. The Bad Newz actress is now painting the town red with her latest public appearance. Triptii recently went out on a dinner date with Sam and looked radiating in her latest outing.

On August 6, Triptii Dimri stepped out for a dinner date with her rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant. In a video posted on Instagram, Triptii can be seen entering a restaurant in Mumbai. The actress looks stunning in a casual white shirt which she twinned with a white tee underneath.

Triptii paired them with beige cargo pants. She carried a no-make-up look for the outing and kept her curls open. The Bad Newz actress poses for the paparazzi and then waves at them before going inside the eatery.

What grabbed our attention the most was her glowing skin which looks fresh and dewy.

During the release of Bad Newz, Triptii Dimri's rumored beau, Sam Merchant praised her performance in the film. Sam took to Instagram to share a review of the recently released movie. "Great performance...Thoroughly entertaining," he wrote on his Instagram story.

In June, Triptii went on a holiday with Sam in Goa and the rumored couple teased netizens with their glimpses from the vacation. Both Triptii and Sam have remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

On the work front, Triptii Dimri has worked in movies like Poster Boys, Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, Qala and Animal. Her latest film, Bad Newz also starred Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in the leading roles. Neha Dhupia played a pivotal role in the movie.

Produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Bad Newz explores the theme of a rare medical condition, heteropaternal superfecundation.

Triptii is now gearing up for movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Dhadak 2 in the future. While in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, she is paired with Kartik Aaryan, in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, the actress plays Rajkummar Rao's love interest. Dhadak 2 will feature Triptii romancing Siddhant Chaturvedi.

