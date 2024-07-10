Bad Newz: Karan Johar shares amusing take on Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba hook step ft. Sunny Deol; Gadar 2 actor reacts

Just like their fans, Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk are eagerly waiting for the theatrical release of their upcoming movie Bad Newz. Directed by Anand Tiwari and co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the comic caper is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 movie Good Newwz.

A while ago, the first track of the film, Tauba Tauba, was dropped and has already topped the chart. While the peppy number has kept the audience grooving, the actor’s dance movies have highly impressed netizens. But KJo recently found and old video that is proof that senior actor Sunny Deol nailed the hook step before Kaushal.

Karan Johar is convinced that Sunny Deol did the Tauba Tauba hook step before Vicky Kaushal

A while back, Karan Johar shared a trending video of actor Sunny Deol dancing to one of his songs. The uncanny similarity between the dance steps of Deol and Vicky Kaushal in the track Tauba Tauba has left netizens talking.

Reposting the meme, the filmmaker also stated, “OMG! He did it first! Sunny sir” with multiple red heart emojis.

Take a look:

Soon after, the Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol, who isn’t touted as one of the best dancers in the industry, shared the same video on his IG stories and penned humorously, “When they say you can't dance and then you find you did it before anyone else did.”

Take a look:

Katrina Kaif reacts to Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz

Soon after the first song from the upcoming movie was unveiled on July 2, people online were quick to copy Vicky Kaushal’s dance moves and recreate the video online. Several others lauded the Masaan actor’s efforts in making the complicated move look like a cakewalk.

Among them was the actor’s wife Katrina Kaif who called it ‘perfect’ upon watching the song. Vicky further stated that the actress and ace dancer liked everything about the track. The viral song is penned and sung by Karan Aujla and features the sizzling chemistry of Vicky along with his co-star, Animal actor Triptii Dimri.

The second single titled Jaanam was also released on July 9. The film will hit theaters on July 19, 2024.

