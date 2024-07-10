Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal shares Katrina Kaif's reaction to his Tauba Tauba performance; here's what she said

Vicky Kaushal, who will be next seen in Anand Tiwari's directorial, Bad Newz, is grabbing headlines for the film these days. Be it his hilarious dialogue delivery or his dance performance in Tauba Tauba, fans can't wait to watch him in Karan Johar's production.

Vicky recently spilled the beans about how his wife, actress Katrina Kaif reacted to Tauba Tauba, the trending song from Bad Newz. Many celebrities and influencers are recreating the hook step of the track.

Vicky Kaushal talks about Katrina Kaif's reaction to Tauba Tauba

In a recent interview with Times Now, Vicky Kaushal revealed that Katrina Kaif has approved his performance in the song, Tauba Tauba. Vicky said that it is now Katrina-verified.

Vicky further shared that Katrina admires the fact that he dances quite openly. The dance queen also gave him a suggestion about his performance by saying that he should practice control while moving his body.

Talking about when Katrina Kaif watched the song, Tauba Tauba, Vicky said that the actress called it "perfect". She liked everything about the track, the Bad Newz actor added.

Katrina was happy about her reference in Bad Newz, says Vicky

In the same interview, Vicky Kaushal spoke about how Katrina reacted when she learnt about her appearance in Bad Newz. He said that the Merry Christmas actress was quite happy about her reference in the film.

When Katrina was awestruck over Vicky in Tauba Tauba

Before the release of the song, Tauba Tauba, Vicky Kaushal had shared a video of himself in which he performed with singer Karan Aujla on Instagram. The clip was a sneak peek of the track as the actor-singer duo lip-synced the lyrics and grooved to the song.

Katrina Kaif had dropped an awestruck emoji in the comment section.

Bad Newz also stars Animal actress Triptii Dimri and 83 actor Ammy Virk in the lead roles. Neha Dhupia plays a crucial role in the movie. Apart from Katrina, Tiger Shroff will also feature in the film.

Bad Newz explores a rare medical condition, heteropaternal superfecundation with a pinch of comedy. It will be released on July 19, 2024.

