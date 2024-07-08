PICS: Sunny Deol is all smiles as he enjoys summers in England with sons Karan and Rajveer; fans go 'Wow'

Actor Sunny Deol shares a close bond with his sons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol. He has been not only a loving father but also a pillar of strength for his children. The Deol family consistently demonstrates their affection and support for one another. Recently, Rajveer took to social media to share some pictures with his brother and father from their summer getaway.

Sunny Deol drops picture with sons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol

Rajveer took to Instagram to share photos with his brother Karan and dad from their England trip. The trio are seen posing together, smiling in the snaps. In the first picture, the Gadar 2 actor looks stylish in a black sweatshirt paired with beige pants and a cool hat, while Karan and Rajveer look handsome in a white t-shirt with a black jacket and a blue hoodie with track pants.

In the other two pictures, they are seated together, posing for photos. The caption of the post reads, "A countryside reunion - a perfect end to Summer ‘24."

Fans react to Deol's latest picture

Netizens were quick to jump into the comments section. One fan wrote, "Wow". Another wrote, "What should I write, there are no words". One fan commented, "Apne Tho Apne Hote Hai Sunny Paaji Love U".

Sunny Deol talks about his sons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol

In an interview with Lallantop, Deol shared the professional advice he had given Rajveer, advising him to follow his heart and pursue his passions. He explained that the Deols view films as an art form rather than focusing solely on commercial aspects.

The Gadar: Ek Prem Katha actor questioned the concept of stardom, suggesting that success in filmmaking defines one's status as a star. He also noted that his children exhibit similar dedication, emphasizing their commitment to portraying characters authentically. During their film discussions, they often prioritize exploring intriguing character roles.

In an Instagram post, The Border 2 actor reflected on how he encouraged Karan to overcome challenges, recalling instances like rappelling and jumping into freezing lakes in the Himalayas.

Sunny Deol on the work front

Regarding his work commitments, Deol will reprise his role as Fauji in JP Dutta's Border 2. Additionally, he will play a significant role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

