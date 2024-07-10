Bad Newz actor Vicky Kaushal recalls how Katrina Kaif got restless after a point on their first Karva Chauth

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding was something no one saw coming. Their fans jumped off their seats when rumors of them dating each other spread like wildfire. Then in 2021, they tied the knot as per traditional ceremonies in Rajasthan.

Soon after, the coupe also fasted for each other on their first Karva Chauth. In a recent interview, the Bad Newz actor revealed how his wife got restless. Read on!

Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif got impatient while fasting for their first Karva Chauth

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Bad Newz with Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri. While talking to Film Companion about their upcoming entertainer, the actor went back in time and recalled his experience of fasting for their first Karva Chauth with his wife, actress Katrina Kaif.

The Masaan actor stated that while he was okay with not eating anything, the Merry Christmas actress lost her calm when the moon didn’t arrive on the time predicted by Google. He divulged, “I am okay with keeping a fast. As actors, we go through diet restrictions and all that so being an actor helps.”

But according to him, Katrina is Google queen. She asked Google when she’d be able to see the moon. Google said 8:30 pm. Even though Vicky warned her to not believe the search engine, she trusted it and when she didn’t see the moon at the said time, she got restless.

The Dunki actor divulged, “She was completely fine till that time that Google set, 8:30 pm, after that, she was like ‘Now, I am feeling hungry’.”

Katrina Kaif narrated her experience of fasting on her Karva Chauth

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Tiger 3 actress shared the sweetest thing her husband Vicky did for her.

She told us, “But, the sweetest thing was that, of course, Vicky was also fasting. I’m sure he wouldn’t have (let me do it alone), and it’s not like I asked him to do it all. I didn’t say anything. He did it himself, so that was sweet and of course, our… his parents were also over, so it was our first… because it was our first year of marriage, there’s pooja which happens and all that. So, that was lovely.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Chhava after Bad Newz.

