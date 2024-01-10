Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff raise excitement in NEW still as they begin 3-month countdown

Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is among the most highly anticipated films of this year. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, and they are set to share the screen for the first time in this action-packed entertainer. The makers have been keeping fans hooked so far with some interesting posters and glimpses from the film. Now, Akshay and Tiger have shared yet another glimpse, as they began the three-month countdown to the film’s release.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff exude swag in new glimpse of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff took to their Instagram account to share a new still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It shows them posing in front of a helicopter, and their good looks are unmissable! Akshay Kumar is seen in a full-sleeved black tee with camo pants, while Tiger is seen flaunting his bicep as he poses next to Khiladi Kumar. Sharing the new poster, they began the 3-month countdown.

“Bade aur Chote se milne ka samay ho gaya hai aur kam… Just #3MonthsToBadeMiyanChoteMiyan Meet us in theatres #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024 #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan,” read the caption. The film will the cinemas in April 2024, coinciding with the festive occasion of Eid. Check out the poster below!

Ayesha Shroff, Manushi Chhillar express their excitement

Manushi Chhillar, who is also a part of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s cast, expressed her excitement by dropping celebratory and fire emojis on Akshay Kumar’s post. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff wrote, “Yipppppppeeeee!!!” along with several heart emojis. One fan commented, “Next Level,” while another one wrote, “Can't wait to see you both in big screen only 3 months left.”

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is helmed by the celebrated director Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ films. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Toger Shroff, this action-packed flick also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. From jaw-dropping stunts to a storyline that'll keep you hooked, this film is a promise of entertainment that spans across all ages.

