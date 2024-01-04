EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar plans 100 plus days for holiday in 2024; continues tradition of 18 years

Akshay Kumar is celebrated not only for his acting prowess and entertaining films but also for his unwavering discipline and remarkable work-life balance. The versatile actor manages to seamlessly navigate his professional commitments while savoring precious moments with his family. In an exclusive scoop, Pinkvilla has learned that Akshay has earmarked 100-plus days for holidays in the year 2024, a practice he has now followed for 18 years.

Akshay Kumar plans calendar for 2024 with over 100 holidays

In an exclusive revelation, Pinkvilla has uncovered that Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar has meticulously crafted his agenda for the upcoming year, deftly balancing his shooting schedule and personal time.

Upholding a remarkable tradition of 18 years, Akshay has dedicated over 100 days for holidays, encompassing 52 Sundays, a 30-day summer break, 10 days devoted to birthdays, 10 days for Diwali festivities, and another 10 days to ring in the New Year.

Delving into his work schedule, Akshay plans to engage in daily work shifts from Monday to Saturday, spanning 9 am to 6 pm. The actor is set to shoot for 4 to 5 films this year, including much-anticipated titles like Welcome To The Jungle, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3. Additionally, he will be lending his time to around 20 brand shoots.

Advertisement

In a previous exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that Akshay Kumar strategically chose Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as his next theatrical release, marking a deliberate six-month hiatus since his last cinematic venture, Mission Raniganj. This thoughtful decision stems from the actor's attentive consideration of feedback from well-wishers.

More about Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

To ring in the new year with a bang, the makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan unveiled an exciting sneak peek on January 1, showcasing the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff cruising through the waters on a jet ski.

This action-packed film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role. Helmed by director Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, this entertainment extravaganza is all set to grace the silver screen in April 2024, perfectly timed to coincide with the festival of Eid.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar says 'actors are often not how they look on screen'; emphasizes 'fitter life' over 'filter life'