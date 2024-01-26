Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff with tricolor evoke patriotism on Republic Day 2024; Watch

Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff do intense action on the silver screen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. But, before that can happen, the actors are serving us with some teasers of what their chemistry is going to look like on the big screen in the form of short clips. Today, on the occasion of Republic Day, the actors have shared a video of them serving some major patriotic goals.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff run with tricolor in their hands

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar shared a beautiful video that also features Tiger Shroff. The actors are currently in Jordan shooting for a song sequence of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Even though they are away from their country that did not stop them from celebrating Republic Day with pride. In the video, we can see both the actors running with the tricolor in their hands.

The Airlift star is dressed in an all-black attire, wearing a black shirt and black pants. The Heropanti actor on the other hand wore a white shirt over beige colored pants. With the song Vande Mataram playing in the background, this video will evoke every bit of patriotism in you.

Check it out:

Advertisement

Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F’s natural spa day

It was only yesterday that the leading ladies of the film, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F enjoyed their natural spa day in Jordan. Alaya took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of herself with Manushi as they took a dip in the Red Sea. While most of the pictures feature Alaya having a great time at the sea, one of the images stuck with everyone. It features both of them covered in black from head to toe. While Manushi is hiding her face, Alaya can be seen smiling. The caption read, "Natural spa day in the Dead Sea"

Manushi took to the comments section and dropped two spec-faced emojis.

ALSO READ: BMCM: Alaya F-Manushi Chhillar enjoy 'natural spa day in Dead Sea' amid shooting with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff