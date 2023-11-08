7 best Hindi horror movies on Netflix that will give you plenty jump scares: Bulbbul to Ghost Stories

The advent of OTT platforms has left us all spoilt for choice. However, it has also given audiences a chance to indulge in the genres of their liking. For people who love to treat themselves with the thrill that horror movies bring, there are a number of Bollywood horror films that you can enjoy on Netflix from the comfort of your home.

Best Hindi horror movies to watch on Netflix

If you are a fan of the horror genre, and have access to a Netflix subscription, look no further! From horror-comedies to psychological horror and more- check out these Indian horror movies on Netflix to get your required dose of goosebumps!

1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)

Stars: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu Director: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee Writers: Aakash Kaushik, Farhad Samji

Aakash Kaushik, Farhad Samji Genre: Horror comedy

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Kartik Aaryan plays Ruhaan Randhawa, a fraudulent psychic who is brought in to deal with the return of Manjulika (Tabu), an evil spirit. The film has equal parts horror and comedy that will keep you hooked until the very end!

2. Roohi (2021)

Stars: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma Director: Hardik Mehta

Hardik Mehta Writers: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Gautam Mehra

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Gautam Mehra Genre: Horror comedy

After Stree, Roohi is the second installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma play the roles of two friends who are hired to abduct a bride. Hilarity and spookiness ensue after one of them falls for the girl, while another one gets smitten by the spirit that possesses her.

3. Bulbbul (2021)

Stars: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose

Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose Director: Anvita Dutt

Anvita Dutt Writer: Anvita Dutt

Anvita Dutt Genre: Supernatural horror

The story takes place against the backdrop of 20th century Bengal portraying the life of a child bride named Bulbbul. Ridden by her harrowing past, Bulbull grows up to become a resilient woman who fears none. The town she resides in grows terrified as several cases of men being murdered under suspicious supernatural circumstances grow in number. What evil spirit is behind these murders? Or is there more than meets the eye?

4. Ghost Stories (2020)

Stars: Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Surekha Sikri, Raghuvir Yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Varma, Pavail Gulati

Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Surekha Sikri, Raghuvir Yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Varma, Pavail Gulati Directors: Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap

Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap Writers: Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Niranjan Iyengar, Isha Luthra, Vijay Maurya, Ensia Mirza, Avinash Sampath

Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Niranjan Iyengar, Isha Luthra, Vijay Maurya, Ensia Mirza, Avinash Sampath Genre: Anthology horror film

Ghost Stories is an anthology horror film consisting of four stories where the protagonists have supernatural experiences that are beyond explainable. The four short film segments are directed by Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. Each story has layers and is riddled with plot twists to keep the viewers engaged.

5. Game Over (2019)

Star: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu Director: Ashwin Saravanan

Ashwin Saravanan Writers: Ashwin Saravanan, Kaavya Ramkumar

Ashwin Saravanan, Kaavya Ramkumar Genre: Psychological horror

Swapna, a nyctophobic game developer, likes to live an isolated life away from the real world. She carries trauma from an assault that happened to her on New Year's Day, which is the reason why she is so afraid of the dark. A serial killer is on the loose with an unknown motive and Swapna seems to be on their list. She now needs to fend for herself or risk succumbing to her fate at the hands of the killer. With psychological and paranormal layers wrapped around the story, the movie becomes a compelling watch.

6. Stree (2018)

Stars: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Director: Amar Kaushik

Amar Kaushik Writers: Sumit Arora, Raj and D.K, Pawan Sony

Sumit Arora, Raj and D.K, Pawan Sony Genre: Horror comedy

A unique combination of horror and comedy is what makes Stree such an interesting watch. Vicky, a local young tailor, has grown up hearing the folklore about a mysterious lady called Stree who is known to abduct men of the village, leaving behind just their clothes. The lady is said to strike during a four-day annual festival, but Vicky does not believe her existence. As the annual festival rolls around, Vicky meets a girl who he starts adoring. However, the people around grow suspicious that his love interest is actually the infamous Stree.

7. Kaal (2005)

Stars: Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta

Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta Director: Soham Shah

Soham Shah Writers: Soham Shah

Soham Shah Genre: Supernatural horror

Kaal is a supernatural horror film, which delivers a message on protecting the wildlife of India. It revolves around a tiger expert, his wife and a group of youngsters who fight for survival against a mysterious, supernatural entity within a national wildlife park.

