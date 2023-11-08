7 best Hindi horror movies on Netflix that will give you plenty jump scares: Bulbbul to Ghost Stories
If you’re looking for recommendations for the best Hindi horror movies to watch on Netflix, look no further! From Stree to Roohi and more, check out our curated list.
The advent of OTT platforms has left us all spoilt for choice. However, it has also given audiences a chance to indulge in the genres of their liking. For people who love to treat themselves with the thrill that horror movies bring, there are a number of Bollywood horror films that you can enjoy on Netflix from the comfort of your home.
Best Hindi horror movies to watch on Netflix
If you are a fan of the horror genre, and have access to a Netflix subscription, look no further! From horror-comedies to psychological horror and more- check out these Indian horror movies on Netflix to get your required dose of goosebumps!
1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)
- Stars: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu
- Director: Anees Bazmee
- Writers: Aakash Kaushik, Farhad Samji
- Genre: Horror comedy
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Kartik Aaryan plays Ruhaan Randhawa, a fraudulent psychic who is brought in to deal with the return of Manjulika (Tabu), an evil spirit. The film has equal parts horror and comedy that will keep you hooked until the very end!
2. Roohi (2021)
- Stars: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma
- Director: Hardik Mehta
- Writers: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Gautam Mehra
- Genre: Horror comedy
After Stree, Roohi is the second installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma play the roles of two friends who are hired to abduct a bride. Hilarity and spookiness ensue after one of them falls for the girl, while another one gets smitten by the spirit that possesses her.
3. Bulbbul (2021)
- Stars: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose
- Director: Anvita Dutt
- Writer: Anvita Dutt
- Genre: Supernatural horror
The story takes place against the backdrop of 20th century Bengal portraying the life of a child bride named Bulbbul. Ridden by her harrowing past, Bulbull grows up to become a resilient woman who fears none. The town she resides in grows terrified as several cases of men being murdered under suspicious supernatural circumstances grow in number. What evil spirit is behind these murders? Or is there more than meets the eye?
4. Ghost Stories (2020)
- Stars: Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Surekha Sikri, Raghuvir Yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Varma, Pavail Gulati
- Directors: Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap
- Writers: Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Niranjan Iyengar, Isha Luthra, Vijay Maurya, Ensia Mirza, Avinash Sampath
- Genre: Anthology horror film
Ghost Stories is an anthology horror film consisting of four stories where the protagonists have supernatural experiences that are beyond explainable. The four short film segments are directed by Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. Each story has layers and is riddled with plot twists to keep the viewers engaged.
5. Game Over (2019)
- Star: Taapsee Pannu
- Director: Ashwin Saravanan
- Writers: Ashwin Saravanan, Kaavya Ramkumar
- Genre: Psychological horror
Swapna, a nyctophobic game developer, likes to live an isolated life away from the real world. She carries trauma from an assault that happened to her on New Year's Day, which is the reason why she is so afraid of the dark. A serial killer is on the loose with an unknown motive and Swapna seems to be on their list. She now needs to fend for herself or risk succumbing to her fate at the hands of the killer. With psychological and paranormal layers wrapped around the story, the movie becomes a compelling watch.
6. Stree (2018)
- Stars: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao
- Director: Amar Kaushik
- Writers: Sumit Arora, Raj and D.K, Pawan Sony
- Genre: Horror comedy
A unique combination of horror and comedy is what makes Stree such an interesting watch. Vicky, a local young tailor, has grown up hearing the folklore about a mysterious lady called Stree who is known to abduct men of the village, leaving behind just their clothes. The lady is said to strike during a four-day annual festival, but Vicky does not believe her existence. As the annual festival rolls around, Vicky meets a girl who he starts adoring. However, the people around grow suspicious that his love interest is actually the infamous Stree.
7. Kaal (2005)
- Stars: Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta
- Director: Soham Shah
- Writers: Soham Shah
- Genre: Supernatural horror
Kaal is a supernatural horror film, which delivers a message on protecting the wildlife of India. It revolves around a tiger expert, his wife and a group of youngsters who fight for survival against a mysterious, supernatural entity within a national wildlife park.
