Top 9 Bollywood mystery movies that’ll keep you guessing until the end: Vidya Balan’s Kahaani to Aamir Khan’s Talaash

Let’s admit it- there’s nothing better than watching a movie that slowly unfolds with every twist and turn. The need and anticipation to know what’s going to happen next, keeps audiences at the edge of their seats. Over the years, Bollywood has produced many such mystery movies that the cine-goers have loved and adored.

For those who love the feeling of being taken on a journey to an unknown destination through exceptional storytelling, these Bollywood mystery movies are the best way to feed the need!

Bollywood mystery movies to watch if you haven’t already

1. Kahaani (2012)

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Stars: Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Indraneil Sengupta, Saswata Chatterjee

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Writers: Sujoy Ghosh, Advaita Kala, Suresh Nair

Set against the backdrop of the bustling city of Kolkata, a pregnant woman is on a mission to find her missing husband. Vidya Bagchi, played by Vidya Balan, is trying to connect the dots that might lead to the disappearance of her beloved. Her search for clues leads her to meet various people who have motives of their own.

Kahaani has so many layers, that the viewer is compelled to think of all the possibilities without getting to the correct one. Vidya's performance in the movie definitely stands out as one of the best in her career.

2. Drishyam (2015)

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Stars: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran

Director: Nishikant Kamat

Writers: Jeethu Joseph, Upendra Sidhaye

Where to watch: Jio Cinema, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar

Drishyam is one of those Bollywood movies that had fans raving about endlessly back when it was released. It is a story about a family who have their happy lives turned upside down once they are termed suspects in a case involving the sudden disappearance of the son of the Inspector General of Goa Police.

3. Andhadhun (2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Stars: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Writers: Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar, Sriram Raghavan

Where to watch: Netflix

In Andhadhun, Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of Akash, a blind pianist who ends up with a regular live music gig at a cafe. The owner asks Akash to visit the house of a famous actor who wanted to surprise his wife with a surprise concert on their anniversary. On reaching the actor's residence, Akash finds himself in a mess that he can't get out of.

4. Table No. 21 (2013)

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Stars: Paresh Rawal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Tina Desai

Director: Aditya Datt

Writers: Sheershak Anand, Shantanu Ray Chhibber, Abhijeet Deshpande

Where to watch: Jio Cinema, Zee5, YouTube

Vivaan Agasthi and Siya Agasthi are a happy married couple who become lucky winners of a luxurious vacation to Fiji. While enjoying their trip to the islands, they are approached by a stranger with a proposition of a game with a whopping prize money that is hard to turn down. The rules are simple, the couple must always tell the truth in order to win. As the game levels up each time, Vivaan and Siya realize that the game might end up costing them their lives.

5. Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997)

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Stars: Bobby Deol, Kajol, Manisha Koirala, Om Puri

Director: Rajiv Rai

Writers: Shabbir Boxwala, Rajiv Rai, Naeem Shah

Where to watch: Zee5

Bobby Deol’s character Sahil does not share the healthiest of relationships with his father Jaisingh. The rift increases when Jaisingh wants Sahil to marry Sheetal (Manisha Koirala), who he had chosen for him. Sahil on the other hand wants to marry Isha (Kajol). Jaisingh is found dead after an argument with Sahil, and the latter is handed a life sentence. He manages to escape prison to find his father's real killer and bring them to justice.

6. Rahasya (2015)

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Stars: Kay Kay Menon, Tisca Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi

Director: Manish Gupta

Writers: Manish Gupta

Where to watch: Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

It is quite evident from the title that the story is packed with mystery. The eighteen-year-old daughter of a doctor is found murdered in her own house and all the fingers are pointed at the father. Kay Kay Menon, who plays the role of a CBI inspector working on the case, finds that there is more than meets the eye. With the list of suspects growing long, it becomes a classic whodunnit situation.

7. Talvar (2015)

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Stars: Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neeraj Kabi

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Writers: Vishal Bhardwaj, Aditya Nimbalkar

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix

Based on the infamous 2008 Noida double murder case, Talvar explores the different possibilities that lead to the crime. 14-year-old Shruti is found murdered at her home, and so is Khempal the house help. The parents of the girl are prime suspects but investigating officer Ashwin Kumar, played by Irrfan Khan, won't rest till he has all the facts of the case.

8. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012)

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Stars: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji

Director: Reema Kagti

Writers: Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Talaash revolves around Inspector Surjan Singh Shekhawat who is tasked with investigating a death caused by a car accident. A case that was seemed straight-forward, turned out to be puzzle too big to solve for Surjan Singh. He is aided by a sex worker named Rosie in trying to uncover the truth, all of it while Surjan is dealing with his broken marriage.

9. Manorama: Six Feet Under (2007)

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Stars: Abhay Deol, Raima Sen, Gul Panag

Director: Navdeep Singh

Writers: Navdeep Singh, Devika Bhagat

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Satyaveer Singh, a middle-class married man, is approached by his boss' wife to investigate her husband's alleged affair and collect proof. Already in financial hardship, Satyaveer accepts the offer, unaware of what lies ahead of him. Tasked with finding out the truth, Satyaveer needs to find answers and find them fast.

So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead, and add these Bollywood mystery movies to your watchlist!

