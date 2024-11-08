6 best movies on Netflix with unexpected endings

With scores of movies released every year, filmmakers have to brainstorm to give the audience an ending they have never seen before. Some B-town movies are penned so beautifully that even if the plot comes across as predictable, the ending blows away the minds of the viewers. Here are a couple of the best movies on Netflix with unexpected endings.

6 best movies on Netflix with endings you never saw coming:

1. Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba

Star cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal

IMDb rating: 5.8/10

Genre: Crime/Drama/Mystery

Director: Jayprad Desai

Year of release: 2024

The sequel to the 2021 film Haseen Dillruba is as intriguing and gripping as the first one. Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba revolves around a couple who are joined by love but can’t stay together because of their past crimes. The woman pretends to fall for another man and marries her. They recreate yet another plot inspired by a novel to assassinate him. But despite showcasing the couple fell prey to their own plan, they succeeded in escaping together. In the end, it is also revealed that the man they were trying to kill was the son of the writer who wrote the murder mystery.

2. Darlings

Star cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Genre: Dark comedy

Director: Jasmeet K. Reen

Year of release: 2022

Darlings showcases the life of a mother and daughter who struggle to break free from their toxic lives and find love in unexpected places. Fed up with her drunk and abusive husband, the daughter tries to kill her husband but at the end moment, she realizes that she is turning out to be just like him. But as he tries to seek revenge on her, he dies a tragic death himself.

3. Mimi

Star cast: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Evelyn Edwards

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Director: Laxman Utekar

Year of release: 2021

This National Award-winning film showcases how the woman, who turned into a surrogate for money, falls in love with the unborn child. In the end in Mimi, she gives up her dream and desire to take care of him.

4. Mom

Star cast: Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Director: Ravi Udyawar

Year of release: 2017

Mom is a crime thriller showcasing how a mother can go to any extent to protect her child. A simple school teacher seeks revenge for the harassment of her daughter. When she finally hears the word ‘mom’ from her stepdaughter, she pulls the trigger and punishes the abuser.

5. Shaitaan

Star cast: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Genre: Psychological thriller

Director: Vikas Bahl

Year of release: 2024

Next up in this list of best movies on Netflix with unexpected endings is Shaitaan. It narrates a dad’s struggle to free his daughter and many others from the clutches of an evil man who possesses little girls to gain power and rule the world. But the father becomes the reason for his plan falling flat. While the cops think the evil has gone missing, he is found in an isolated chamber at the dad’s home who punishes him every day and makes him suffer.

6. Amar Singh Chamkila

Star cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Genre: Docudrama

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Year of release: 2024

Amar Singh Chamkila showcases Diljit Dosanjh playing the role of the ‘Elvis of Punjab’ who became a known figure because of the controversial lyrics he penned in his songs. While his lyrics were one of the reasons for the couple’s tragic death, at the end we see that the cop who came to arrest him was also a fan of his music.

Well, that’s a wrap for this list of best movies on Netflix with unexpected endings. Do you have anything to add to this? Let us know!

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

