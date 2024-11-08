6 best movies on Netflix with unexpected endings
If you’re searching for films that can blow your mind, then here are the best movies on Netflix with unexpected endings one shouldn’t miss.
With scores of movies released every year, filmmakers have to brainstorm to give the audience an ending they have never seen before. Some B-town movies are penned so beautifully that even if the plot comes across as predictable, the ending blows away the minds of the viewers. Here are a couple of the best movies on Netflix with unexpected endings.
6 best movies on Netflix with endings you never saw coming:
1. Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba
- Star cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal
- IMDb rating: 5.8/10
- Genre: Crime/Drama/Mystery
- Director: Jayprad Desai
- Year of release: 2024
The sequel to the 2021 film Haseen Dillruba is as intriguing and gripping as the first one. Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba revolves around a couple who are joined by love but can’t stay together because of their past crimes. The woman pretends to fall for another man and marries her. They recreate yet another plot inspired by a novel to assassinate him. But despite showcasing the couple fell prey to their own plan, they succeeded in escaping together. In the end, it is also revealed that the man they were trying to kill was the son of the writer who wrote the murder mystery.
2. Darlings
- Star cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew
- IMDb rating: 6.6/10
- Genre: Dark comedy
- Director: Jasmeet K. Reen
- Year of release: 2022
Darlings showcases the life of a mother and daughter who struggle to break free from their toxic lives and find love in unexpected places. Fed up with her drunk and abusive husband, the daughter tries to kill her husband but at the end moment, she realizes that she is turning out to be just like him. But as he tries to seek revenge on her, he dies a tragic death himself.
3. Mimi
- Star cast: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Evelyn Edwards
- IMDb rating: 7.8/10
- Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Director: Laxman Utekar
- Year of release: 2021
This National Award-winning film showcases how the woman, who turned into a surrogate for money, falls in love with the unborn child. In the end in Mimi, she gives up her dream and desire to take care of him.
4. Mom
- Star cast: Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna
- IMDb rating: 7.2/10
- Genre: Drama/Thriller
- Director: Ravi Udyawar
- Year of release: 2017
Mom is a crime thriller showcasing how a mother can go to any extent to protect her child. A simple school teacher seeks revenge for the harassment of her daughter. When she finally hears the word ‘mom’ from her stepdaughter, she pulls the trigger and punishes the abuser.
5. Shaitaan
- Star cast: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala
- IMDb rating: 6.5/10
- Genre: Psychological thriller
- Director: Vikas Bahl
- Year of release: 2024
Next up in this list of best movies on Netflix with unexpected endings is Shaitaan. It narrates a dad’s struggle to free his daughter and many others from the clutches of an evil man who possesses little girls to gain power and rule the world. But the father becomes the reason for his plan falling flat. While the cops think the evil has gone missing, he is found in an isolated chamber at the dad’s home who punishes him every day and makes him suffer.
6. Amar Singh Chamkila
- Star cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra
- IMDb rating: 7.8/10
- Genre: Docudrama
- Director: Imtiaz Ali
- Year of release: 2024
Amar Singh Chamkila showcases Diljit Dosanjh playing the role of the ‘Elvis of Punjab’ who became a known figure because of the controversial lyrics he penned in his songs. While his lyrics were one of the reasons for the couple’s tragic death, at the end we see that the cop who came to arrest him was also a fan of his music.
Well, that’s a wrap for this list of best movies on Netflix with unexpected endings. Do you have anything to add to this? Let us know!
Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same
