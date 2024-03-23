The Vikas Bahl directed Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn in lead is proving to be a major money spinner for all the stakeholders. The 15-day total of the psychological thriller, also starring R Madhavan, Jyothika, and Janki Bodiwala, stands at Rs 118 crore and the film is headed towards a finish in the range of Rs 150 crore to secure the super hit verdict at the box office in India. The film released with minimal pre-release expectations and it’s the trailer that changed the tide for Shaitaan as far as theatrical prospects are concerned.

Shaitaan Team makes a profit of Rs 67 crore

On the overseas front, Shaitaan is headed towards a USD 4 to 4.5 million (INR 35 crore) finish, which means a global gross of Rs 210 crore. Produced by Kumar Mangat, Shaitaan is one of those economically safe film from the word go. The film has been made on a budget of Rs 85 crore (COP: Rs 65 crore + PnA: Rs 20 crore), and the makers got Rs 35 crore back as a rebate from the UK Government.

The overseas distribution rights were sold to Pen Marudhar for Rs 10 crore, and the final share from the international belts will be around 14 crore, resulting in a 40 percent profit for Pen Marudhar. Shaitaan fetched Rs 80 crore from Netflix, which is set off against Ajay Devgn’s acting fees of the same amount. The satellite rights are with Star Network at Rs 30 crore, whereas the music has been valued with Panorama at Rs 5 crore. It was a self-release in India by Panorama, and the lifetime distributors' share will be around Rs 67 crore.

All in all, as against an expense of Rs 165 crore (including Ajay Devgn’s fees), Shaitaan fetched Rs 227 crore, which means a return on investment of nearly 40 percent. Shaitaan is a small psychological thriller, whose prospects got elevated due to the presence of a star like Ajay Devgn. It would have been difficult for the film to hit a century without Ajay Devgn, and that’s the value addition that a star will always bring towards a feature film. This is a phenomenal result and a great start for Ajay to 2024, as he is gearing up for the release of his next, Maidaan, on Eid 2024.

Here's a look at the economics of Shaitaan:

Expenses

Cost of Production: Rs 65 crore

Ajay Devgn Fees: Rs 80 crore

PnA: Rs 20 crore

Total Expense (A): Rs 165 crore

Revenue

Digital Rights: Rs 80 crore

India Theatrical Share: Rs 67 crore (Expected)

UK Rebate: Rs 35 crore

Satellite Rights: Rs 30 crore

Overseas Rights: Rs 10 crore

Music: Rs 5 crore

Total Revenue (B): Rs 227 crore

Profit (B-A): Rs 62 crore

ROI: 40 percent

Verdict: Super Hit

Note: Data Compiled From Our Independent Sources

