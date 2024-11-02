7 Bollywood movies on Netflix with titles borrowed from popular songs

Bollywood movies are incomplete without their songs. Be it a romantic track or a peppy number, they create an impact on the audience. They are pleasing to hear and are also sometimes visually stunning. Some particular words or lines from the songs are so catchy that they have even been turned into movie titles. Netflix, a leading OTT platform, offers many such films on its platform. Here’s a look at the movies on Netflix that have been named after popular songs.

7 Bollywood movies on Netflix whose titles are made with songs:

1. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Running Time: 2 hours 15 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Drama/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav

Director: Arjun Varain Singh

Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti

Year of release: 2023

We start our list of Bollywood movies on Netflix named after songs with Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film revolves around three friends, Ahana, Imaad, and Neil. It explores the impact of social media on the characters’ careers and relationships. The title of the coming-of-age drama is taken from the song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan of the movie Baar Baar Dekho (2016).

2. Jaane Jaan

Running Time: 2 hours 19 mins

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Sachdeva, Lin Laishram, Naisha Khanna

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Writer: Sujoy Ghosh

Year of release: 2023

The mystery thriller Jaane Jaan is an adaptation of the 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X. It is one of the recent movies on Netflix named after a song. It gets its title from the track Aa Jaane Jaan of the movie Intaquam (1969). The film is set in Kalimpong where Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Maya D’Souza gets stuck in a crime investigation.

3. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Running Time: 2 hours

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra

Director: Shelly Chopra Dhar

Writer: Shelly Chopra Dhar, Gazal Dhaliwal

Year of release: 2019

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, another Netflix film titled after a song, is the story of a young woman named Sweety. Her family wants her to marry while she has been hiding the truth about her true love from them. Father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor share the screen for the first time in this film. Interestingly, the title is derived from Anil starrer 1942: A Love Story’s song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha.

4. Dil Dhadakne Do

Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar

Year of release: 2015

Next on our list is Dil Dhadakne Do. The story follows the Mehra family who take a cruise trip together. It showcases their dysfunctional relationships and how they finally learn to stand by each other. The title Dil Dhadakne Do is taken from the song by the same name in the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal

Year of release: 2013

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has become a cult-classic movie over the years. It follows the life-changing journey of Naina, a studious girl. On a trip to Manali, she makes life-long friends and also falls in love. The title of this romantic comedy is inspired by the song of the same name from the movie Jawani Diwani (1972).

6. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

Running Time: 1 hour 45 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Imran Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ram Kapoor

Director: Shakun Batra

Writer: Ayesha Devitre, Shakun Batra

Year of release: 2012

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu is another movie named after a song that can be watched on Netflix. The film is about Rahul, an architect who loses his job. He meets Riana, a hairstylist and ends up marrying her while in an intoxicated state. The title is taken from the song of the same name from the movie Khel Khel Mein (1975).

7. Om Shanti Om

Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade

Director: Farah Khan

Writer: Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri

Year of release: 2007

Om Shanti Om derives its title from a song from the movie Karz (1980). Interestingly, it is also based on the theme of reincarnation. In the film, Om, a junior artist, is in love with top actress Shantipriya, who is wronged by her husband. Om takes rebirth as a superstar and plans to take his revenge and bring justice to Shanti.

Are there any other Hindi movies on Netflix named after songs that you like? Let us know in the comments below.

