Bhagam Bhag 2 to happen without Govinda? Actor shares if he is reuniting with original cast

In 2006, Priyadarshan delivered a laugh riot with Bhagam Bhag, featuring the comedic powerhouse trio of Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Over time, the film's quirky humor and iconic scenes found a second life as internet memes, cementing its cult classic status. Now, two decades later, the buzz around a sequel is growing. However, Govinda recently disclosed that he hasn't been contacted for the much-anticipated sequel. He also opened up about whether he’s interested in being part of the film.

During a chat with Mid-day, Govinda shared a surprising revelation that he hasn’t been roped in for the comedy sequel Bhagam Bhag 2. He said, "Nobody has approached me for Bhagam Bhag 2 or sat down for a discussion. There are stories of me doing not just Bhagam Bhag 2, but many other sequels, including Partner."

The highly anticipated sequel to Priyadarshan's Bhagam Bhag is set to begin production next year. When asked about his potential involvement, Govinda emphasized that his decision would hinge on several crucial elements.

Rather than being swayed by the current trend of sequels, he highlighted the importance of evaluating the script, character, director, and overall terms before making a commitment.

On a recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Govinda delighted fans by revealing his next big-screen projects—Bayen Haath Ka Khel, Pinky Darling, and Len Den: It’s All About Business. Known for his impeccable comedic timing, the veteran actor’s return after limited screen outings over the past decade promises to be a treat for audiences. Expressing his enthusiasm, he shared that these films were carefully chosen, marking an exciting new chapter after his last release, Aa Gaya Hero in 2019.

Earlier, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla that Sarita Ashwin Varde from Roaring River Productions has secured the rights to Bhagam Bhag and plans to produce its sequel in collaboration with Shemaroo Entertainment. The project, titled Bhagam Bhag 2, aims to bring Akshay Kumar back to one of his most iconic comedy franchises.

The source added, “Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, & Garam Masala are three of the most special films for Akshay Kumar and he has already sorted out the franchise rights for Hera Pheri and Bhagam Bhag. The sequel is currently in the writing stage with a fresh set of writers.”

