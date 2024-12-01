Krushna Abhishek questions Govinda about Sunita Ahuja's absence on The Great Indian Kapil Show; Kapil Sharma teases and says 'Unko le aate toh...'

The Great Indian Kapil Show welcomed Govinda, Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor in the recent episode. This episode caught everyone's attention as it was Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek's reunion after 7 years after their long feud. Kapil Sharma also teased Krushna for inquiring about his aunty, Sunita's absence on the show.

As soon as Krushna Abhishek appeared on the stage for his act, he gave a prolonged hug to his uncle Govinda. Krushna's sister Arti Singh got emotional with their reunion and the audience also gave a round of applause after witnessing this moment. Krushna then welcomed Govinda by praising him and calling him "Maama number 1."

During his act, Kapil Sharma asked Krushna to not bore them. Govinda added, "Thode din pehle jab muje goli lag gayi thi, toh aake kitna roya. Ab leg piece pe joke suna rha hai (A few days ago, when I was shot, he cried so much and now he is cracking jokes on leg piece)."

While talking with his uncle, Krushna asked Govinda with which actress his pairing was the best. Govinda then mentioned that his Jodi with his wife Sunita Ahuja is the best. Pointing towards Chunkey Pandey, Krushna playfully asked, "Toh unko yaha par le aate, inko kyu takleef diya (So you should have brought her, why did you bother him)."

Kapil instantly teased Krushna and quipped, "Unko le aate toh aap nahi aate (If she would have come here, you wouldn't have been here)." This leaves everyone in splits.

Govinda shared a hilarious incident when Shilpa Shetty visited him at his house after his leg injury. He revealed how Shilpa thought that his wife Sunita shot him.

After Govinda shared this funny incident, Krushna mentioned, "Yeh baat aapne mere bagal mei bait ke boli hai, edit karna ye, gadbad ho jayegi (You have said this while sitting next to me, this should be edited otherwise it will be a problem)."

Krushna mentioned, "Mere vaise hi ghar pe kam aana jaana hai (I hardly go to his house)." Govinda pulled his leg and said, "Tere bohot intezaar kar rahi hai voh (Sunita) (She is waiting for you)."

Later, after his act, Krushna sat beside Govinda after Kapil insisted. Govinda revealed how he has been very lucky to serve all and told Krushna, "Usme meri taraf se tumhare liye kabhi vanvas nahi tha (There was never an exile for you from my side)."

He explained, "It was bad luck. Whatever god does, he won't do anything wrong." Revealing the reason for their fight, Govinda recalled how he was upset with Krushna a day after hearing his dialogues. Govinda shared, "My wife told me that the whole industry does that. Don't say anything to Krushna. Krushna is making money so let him do his work. Don't block anyone or stop them."

On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Govinda then asked Krushna to apologize to his wife Sunita and mentioned that she loves Krushna. Krushna said, "I love her too. If there's any such feeling, I am really sorry. I love her very much."

For the uninformed, Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja had expressed her disappointment with Krushna's behavior after Govinda and Krushna argued seven years ago.

