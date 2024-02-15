Bhumi Pednekar says 'biggest critic' mom gives her THIS every time she feels Bhakshak star has grown as an actor

Currently reveling in the success of her film Bhakshak, Bhumi Pednekar has garnered positive reviews from both fans and critics. Today, she took to Instagram, sharing a heartfelt moment with her mother.

Bhumi revealed that her mother was deeply moved after watching the movie and gifted her a gold coin, a tradition she follows when she senses Bhumi's growth as an actor. The gesture reflects not only the actress's professional achievements but also the emotional impact her work has on those closest to her.

Bhumi recieves a specail gift from her mom

Bhumi took to Instagram and shared a picture with her mother and wrote, “Mummy gives me a gold coin every time she feels I have grown as an actor. After watching Bhakshak, I remember how overwhelmed my mom got and I somewhere knew I had another one coming my way. I remember the ride back home. No one spoke. Once we were home, samiksha started talking to me and there were just tears rolling down her eyes. She said - This film is beyond what it does for you, it’s about what it does for those children. We can’t fail them again. Today I have 7 coins from mom :) There is no award greater than the one that I get from my family.”

Bhumi Pednekar on receiving praise for Bhakshak

Bhumi Pednekar expressed her delight that Bhakshak portrays a woman as the agent of change, a heroine, a rarity in Indian cinema. The film's success lies in depicting a woman championing her fellow women, risking her life for their protection. Bhumi emphasised, “As an actor, nothing surpasses the joy of receiving unanimous acclaim from the film industry, media, and the audience for one’s performance. Each film holds a special place in my heart, and Bhakshak stands out due to its impactful narrative and my role as a woman driving positive transformation.”

Advertisement

Bhumi, discussing her role, praised films deviating from conventional narratives, embracing creative storytelling. She expressed admiration for projects defying traditional expectations, labeling Bhakshak as one of the most significant films in her career. Grateful for scripts like Bhakshak and characters like Vaishali Singh, Bhumi highlighted their courage in narrating powerful stories. Bhumi emphasised the impactful power of stories, committing to roles challenging conventions and stereotypes, aiming to spark discussions that drive meaningful change.

Director Pulkit shared that the film's narrative holds personal significance, expressing satisfaction in portraying the story of an unwavering investigative journalist in pursuit of justice and truth. He aspired for the film to make a global impact as it reaches audiences across 190 countries on Netflix.

About Bhakshak

Featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar, and Aditya Srivastava, Bhakshak is directed by Pulkik. The movie is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma for Red Chillies Entertainment, and premiered on Netflix on February 9, 2024. It is inspired by real-life incidents.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bhumi Pednekar thanks Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan for 'making her a part of Bhakshak'; pens long emotional note