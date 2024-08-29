Yudhra: Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls how learning intimacy for Gehraiyaan helped him in latest film; Find more

Siddhant Chaturvedi is making immense buzz following his upcoming action film, Yudhra, co-starring Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal. The trailer of Ravi Udyawar's directorial was launched in a special event held in Mumbai. During the launch, the Gully Boy actor revealed how learning intimacy for Gehraiyaan helped him in the film.

During the trailer launch of Yudhra, Siddhant Chaturvedi talked about his preparation for the role and how he bagged the role in the film. The actor shared that he has constantly been evolving as an actor and loves films where he gets to learn skills.

He explained his point further revealing, "For Gully Boy, I was rapping, for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, I learned stand-up comedy, for Gehraiyaan I learned intimacy and I think for this one it was a prerequisite. It’s an action film such a big film, so I had to just go for it, and I have a little bit of background in martial arts and I always wanted to showcase."

Siddhant further recalled meeting Ritesh Sidhwani after Gully Boy, which led him to sign Yudhra as his first film after the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer. He admitted that the film took a long time to release because it is a "big one." He went on to express his gratitude to Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar for showing faith in me to mount "such a big film on a newcomer."

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor recalled Sidhwani asking him what he wanted to do. In his response, he expressed his wish to do an action film. "I had my show reels of the action stuff I was learning through my struggling days on Juhu beach and doing my martial arts with my coach. So I had a cut reel of that, and I sent it to Ritesh sir, and I was like sir can I please do an action film," he shared.

During this time, Farhan and Sridhar Raghavan were working on the film while Ravi Udyawar was on board. Thus, Siddhant was also finalized for the role.

Yudhra has been generating immense buzz on the internet following its tantalizing posters. The upcoming action-entertainer stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malvika Mohanan in the lead roles, along with Raghav Juyal in the negative role. The film is poised to release on September 20, 2024.

