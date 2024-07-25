Citadel Honey Bunny: Did Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s series get a release date? Director Raj & DK’s latest post suggests so

Director duo Raj & DK are soon going to delight the audience with the Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Citadel: Honey Bunny. Ever since the Russo brothers announced the Indian spin-off, fans have been eagerly looking forward to its latest developments. Now, most recently, the director duo dropped a cryptic post announcing a date, leaving fans in a tizzy.

Raj & DK's post teases release date of Varun Dhawan and Samantha's Citadel: Honey Bunny

Today, on July 25, a while back, director Raj & DK dropped an Instagram post on their social media handle with a date mentioned on it as, "01.08" Furthermore, nothing was revealed in the caption apart from a honey and a rabbit face emoji.

This hint was enough for fans to connect the dots with Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Citadel: Honey Bunny. However, it is yet to be ascertained if it's a teaser, trailer, or the series' release date.

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the post

Soon after the post was shared, confused fans thronged the comments section wondering about the post. A fan asked, "Citadel honey bunny? right..?" Another fan wrote, "Citadel Honey Bunny on 1st August," while a third fan queried, "Family man S3?, Farzi S2?, Guns and Gulaabs S2?, Any other project? Any announcement is equally exciting." Another fan exclaimed, "Citadel India on 1st Aug……Right???? "

Advertisement

Title reveal of Citadel's Indian spin-off series

Notably, the first look poster had the title card which gave a peak into the characters of the lead stars, Varun and Samantha, who will be playing the role of spy agents. Both the actors were seen holding a gun and taking aim.

About Citadel: Honey Bunny

It is worth mentioning that makers have claimed the Indian Citadel to be woven around the narrative that “fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s”.

The series will also star Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher among others. Written by Raj & DK along with Sita Menon, the show is being bankrolled by D2R Films Production.

Originally developed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Citadel first aired its American version featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Did Priyanka Chopra just have an emotional breakdown? Worried fans hype her up; ‘you got this’