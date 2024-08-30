Binny and Family Trailer OUT: Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan stars in story about generation gap with Pankaj Kapur; don’t miss K3G reference

Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with the coming-of-age movie Binny and Family. The trailer of the film revolving around generation gap has now been released. It showcases Anjini’s character at odds with her grandfather, played by Pankaj Kapur. The trailer also includes a clever reference to Karan Johar’s classic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Today, August 30, 2024, the makers of the upcoming movie Binny and Family unveiled the trailer across social media platforms. The 2-minute, 39-second trailer opens with a reference to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. A voiceover says, “It’s all about loving your grandparents,” which is similar to the tagline “It’s all about loving your parents” of the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer K3G.

Anjini Dhawan is introduced as Binny, a young girl who likes to live on her own terms. Her grandparents, portrayed by Pankaj Kapur and Himani Shivpuri, come to her parents’ home to live with them. There is a clear conflict between them due to the different mentalities of their generations.

The official description of the trailer states, “Binny, a conflicted, punk, and rebellious teenage girl living in London, and her conservative grandfather from a small town in Bihar, are as different as chalk and cheese. However, a dramatic incident in their lives brings them together. Can they become friends and make a difference in each other’s lives?”

Fans showcased their appreciation in the comments section under the trailer on YouTube. One person said, “A light hearted film that definitely wil touch (hearts) anjini Dhawan looks promising in this and pankaj Kapur sir ko dekh hi kushi hojati hai,” while another stated, “Welcome to Bollywood Anjani Dhawan best of luck for your future.”

A comment resonated with the story, saying, “It's all about family & that's what we love,” and another called it, “Gen Z types!” Many others used red heart emojis to express their excitement.

The cast of Binny and Family also includes Rajesh Kumar and Charu Shankar. It is a collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, Mahaveer Jain Films, and Waveband Productions, along with Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Lamba. The movie is written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy.

Earlier, a first look poster had been launched as the official announcement of the film. It featured Anjini in a casual look wearing her headphones, with the rest of the family in the background. The tagline had been revealed as, “#HarGenerationKuchKehtaHai (#EveryGenerationSaysSomething).”

The caption of the post read, “Purane zamaane ke sanskaar v/s aajkal ke modern vichaar! Complications se bhari family hai Binny ki, par yeh kahaani hai hum sab ki (Teachings of old times v/s modern thoughts of today! Binny's family is full of complications, but this is the story of all of us).”

Interestingly, K3G director Karan Johar has already watched the film and loved it. Sharing the first look, he had earlier disclosed on his Instagram Stories, “Have had the pleasure of seeing this gem of a film... made cry, laugh and I walked out feeling like sunshine! My love to my dearest friends, @ektarkapoor @shashankkhaitan And mahaveerji! Welcome to the movies, @anjini_dhawan09! You are so so lovely in the film!”

Binny and Family is slated to release in cinemas on September 20, 2024.

