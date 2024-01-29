Bipasha Basu drops adorable PIC of dad Karan Singh Grover enjoying sunset with daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu's love and affection towards her husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi can be seen in the numerous visuals she drops on her Instagram handle. A couple of hours ago, the actress gave a glimpse of the daughter and father enjoying a peaceful me time, watching the sunset.

Bipasha Basu shows how Karan Singh Grover spends time with their daughter Devi

On January 28, actress Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram stories and dropped adorable glimpses of the time her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover spends with their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. First up, she shared a cute video of Karan watching the setting sun with the little one from their Mumbai residence. In the visual, the Fighter actor can be seen wearing a plain black t-shirt along with a black-hued cap while Devi adorned a printed co-ord set. Sharing the clip, Basu penned, “Sunsets, Devi and Papa (red heart emojis).”

Take a look:

It was followed by a video in which little Devi can be seen having a blast playing with her elder sister Nivi. The video opens with Bipasha heading out with her daughter in her arms. After staring through the windows of her car, they drive to her sister’s home. Soon after, Karan, the two children along with another close friend sat on the floor with multiple stuffed toys to play with. Devi can be seen having so much fun crawling on the floor and playing with the toys.

Take a look:

For the unknown, Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of their 2014 movie Alone and fell for each other. After dating for a while, they got married on April 30, 2016. Years later, on November 12, 2022, they were blessed with their first child, daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Advertisement

Karan Singh Grover’s filmography

While Karan has been part of many movies, he is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in key roles while Karan will be seen playing a supporting character named Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill aka Taj along with actors like Akshay Oberoi, Rishabh Sawhney, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ashutosh Rana, and others.

ALSO READ: Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand, Karan-Akshay visit theater to witness audience reaction