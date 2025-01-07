Bipasha Basu receives sweet kiss from husband Karan Singh Grover on birthday; Fighter actor calls her ‘best part of everything’

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover make for one of the cutest Bollywood couples. They often take to social media to share mushy posts with each other. In a new picture, Karan could be seen giving a sweet kiss to his wife on her birthday. The Fighter actor also called her the ‘best part of everything.’

Today, January 7, 2025, Karan Singh Grover took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming post on Bipasha Basu’s birthday. In the beautiful selfie taken during their recent Maldives getaway, Karan planted a peck on the actress’ cheek. Bipasha’s smile radiated immense happiness as she looked into the camera and kept a hand on her husband’s chest.

In the caption, Karan extended his warm wishes, saying, “Wish you a very happy birthday my love. I wish you get everything you want in every moment of your life. I wish god showers you with a gazillion times more love than you give to everyone and everything around you. I wish god bless sea you with infinite abundance in every aspect of your life.”

He also expressed his gratitude, adding, “Thank you for being you. You are and always will be the best part of everything. Happy birthday my baby.”

Fans flooded the comments section of the post with their love for the couple. One person called them, “So Cute,” while others wished happy birthday to Bipasha. Many people left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu posted an inside glimpse from her birthday celebration in the Maldives. She captured her cake, which had the words, “Happy Birthday Monkey Mamma” written on it. The Race actress captioned it, “Waking up to celebrations. Thank you Husband #happybirthdaytome.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot in 2016. They share a daughter named Devi.

