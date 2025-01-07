Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor’s reel on Loveyapa Ho Gaya song has hilarious cameo by ‘papa’ Boney Kapoor; don’t miss Arjun Kapoor’s reaction
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor recently made a hilarious video on the newly released song Loveyapa Ho Gaya, and it also featured a cameo by their dad, Boney Kapoor.
Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her big screen debut with the movie Loveyapa opposite Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. The film’s first song, Loveyapa Ho Gaya, featuring the lead pair, was recently released. Now, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor have made a hilarious reel on the quirky track, with a cameo appearance by their dad, Boney Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor’s reaction is unmissable.
Today, January 7, 2025, Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a video with her sister Janhvi Kapoor. In the reel, The Archies actress wore a white top while Janhvi donned a black shirt. Wearing black sunglasses, the duo did the hookstep of the new song Loveyapa Ho Gaya. Their father, Boney Kapoor, made an appearance twice as he sang the alaap, and the siblings couldn’t stop laughing.
In the caption, Khushi wrote, “Nikla tha love karne par papa aagaya (I went out to love, but Papa came) #Loveyapa.”
Watch the funny video here!
In the comments section of the post, Arjun Kapoor reacted with a red heart and a laughing emoji. He said, “best alaap ever!!!” Varun Dhawan was also left in splits.
One fan wrote, “Boney ji is THE main character!” while another stated, “Ahahahahaha I love this!!!! Cutest!!!” A comment read, “I love this,” and another shared, “Ngl this song has been stuck in my head.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.
Talking about the song Loveyapa Ho Gaya, it has been sung by Nakash Aziz and Madhubanti Bagchi with music by White Noise Collectives and lyrics by SOM. The number is about the relationship problems between Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s characters.
The film Loveyapa is directed by Advait Chandan. It is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 7, 2025, just in time for Valentine's week.
ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan is all heart for ‘queen’ Demi Moore’s inspiring speech as she takes home Best Actress trophy at Golden Globes 2025