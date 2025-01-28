Black Warrant: Rahul Bhat REACTS to criticism of Charles Sobhraj’s glorification in Zahan Kapoor-led show; ‘These are the questions…’

Rahul Bhat’s portrayal of DSP Tomar in Vikramaditya Motwane’s web series Black Warrant has garnered praise from both critics and audiences alike. In a recent interview, Rahul discussed the overwhelming response to his performance, his approach to selecting character-driven projects, and more. The actor also spoke about the glorification of infamous Charles Sobhraj and shared, 'These are the questions that have to be put up in front of the makers."

In a chat with SCREEN, when asked about allegations that the criminals Charles Sobhraj and Billa-Ranga were glamorized in Black Warrant, Rahul Bhat clarified that he did not believe this to be the case. He expressed uncertainty, stating that such questions should be directed to the makers of the show. Rahul further explained that as actors, their role is to perform their parts, not to create the world of the story.

When asked about his current endeavors, Rahul mentioned that he has typically taken on fewer projects but now feels it is time to increase his workload. He shared that he is currently reviewing several scripts and is open to both OTT and theatrical releases.

Rahul expressed his intention to strike a balance between delivering commercially appealing films and pursuing artistic ventures, aiming to cater to audience preferences while staying true to his creative aspirations.

When asked about the audience's reaction to Black Warrant, the actor described it as overwhelming and beyond anything he had ever imagined.

He admitted that while he sensed the project was heading in the right direction, he hadn't anticipated such an extraordinary response, particularly since prison dramas are relatively rare in India, making the subject unique.

Reflecting on whether things have changed for him after playing the lead role in Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy, which received acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival last year, he agreed. He noted that the response, especially after Black Warrant, has been remarkable. While the Cannes reception was humbling, it was the audience reactions at festivals like MAMI and Kolkata that truly stood out.

He further shared that the success of Black Warrant has given him a deeper understanding of what success feels like, providing him with renewed energy and motivation. The actor expressed his determination to push boundaries and take his work to the next level.

