Black Warrant: All you need to know about Charles Sobhraj aka The Bikini Killer played by Sidhant Gupta in Zahan Kapoor-led show, and where he is now

Charles Sobhraj, the notorious serial killer nicknamed "The Serpent" for his cunning ability to evade authorities, is brought to life once more in the Netflix series Black Warrant. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the series unfolds through the confessions of rookie jailer Sunil Gupta, with actor Sidhant Gupta portraying the infamous criminal.

Charles Sobhraj played by Sidhant Gupta in Black Warrant, born as Hotchand Bhawnani Gurmukh Sobhraj. Read to know more about the serial killer aka The Bikini Killer here!

Black Warrant: Who is Charles Sobhraj played by Sidhant Gupta aka the Bikini Killer?

1. Charles Sobhraj: The Background

Born on April 6, 1944, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Charles Sobhraj’s real name was Hotchand Bhawnani Gurmukh Sobhraj. Known for executing multiple frauds and murders, he was a thief who preyed on Western tourists traveling on the hippie trail of South Asia during the 1970s.

2. Why was he called the Bikini Killer

Fluent in multiple languages and equipped with forged passports, he preyed on young travelers. He would gain their trust, often offering food or drinks laced with poison. Once his victims were incapacitated, they became easy targets for theft or, in some cases, murder.

Sobhraj’s return to India in 1975 marked a new chapter, where he met Marie-Andrée Leclerc, a Canadian woman who became his second wife, and Ajay Chowdhury, his accomplice. The trio carried out numerous murders and thefts together.

Advertisement

Sobhraj’s first confirmed victim was Teresa Knowlton, a 21-year-old whose body was found floating in Pattaya, dressed in a bikini. He was also charged with the murder of Vitali Hakim, whose burned body was discovered on the roadside.

When Hakim’s girlfriend searched for him, she too became a victim, her body found floating in the water, also wearing a bikini. Over time, Sobhraj became known as the "Bikini Killer" due to the attire of many of his victims.

In 1976, Sobhraj returned to India after committing crimes abroad. By then, an international arrest warrant had been issued for him. However, he made a mistake while attempting to drug a group of French tourists in Delhi, which led to his arrest and eventual imprisonment in Tihar Jail.

3. The Conversations And The wedding

Sobhraj married Nihita Biswas, a Nepali woman 44 years his junior, in 2008, while he was still incarcerated. At the time, Nihita was in her early 20s, while Sobhraj was 66. Despite her mother and Sobhraj's lawyer leaving Nepal, Nihita continued to visit him.

Advertisement

4. Arrest in India

In July 1976, Sobhraj was arrested in India after attempting to drug a group of over 20 French tourists at a hotel in New Delhi. He was also accused of murdering another French tourist, Luc Salomon, who had been poisoned in a hotel in Mumbai.

In May 1982, an Indian court sentenced him to life imprisonment for the 1976 murder of Israeli tourist Alan Jacob. However, he was acquitted on appeal the following year due to insufficient evidence, though he remained in prison for his other crimes.

5. Tihar Jailbreak: Where is he now?

Even while in prison, Sobhraj's manipulative charm remained unshaken. He bribed guards and lived a relatively comfortable life behind bars.

However, in 1986, he orchestrated a daring escape from the vast 271-acre Tihar Jail. Using a fake birthday celebration as a ruse, he drugged the food given to the staff and walked out unnoticed.

Many experts believe this escape was a well-planned attempt to avoid extradition to Thailand, where he faced the threat of a death sentence.

Advertisement

On December 21, 2022, Nepal’s top court ordered the release of Sobhraj from prison on health grounds. He was released on December 23 and now roams free in France!

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Here's what Police are upto after arrested accused's fingerprints didn't match those found at actor's Bandra home