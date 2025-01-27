Black Warrant: Everything you need to know about real-life Sunil Kumar Gupta, ex-Tihar jailer played by Zahan Kapoor in Netflix show

Sunil Gupta, the former superintendent of Tihar Jail, Delhi's most secure prison, has gained renewed attention following the release of the Netflix series Black Warrant. The show, inspired by his real-life experiences and the book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, co-authored with journalist Sunetra Chowdhary, offers an in-depth look into the operations of India's most infamous prison.

Black Warrant, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the series starring Zahan Kapoor has ignited discussions about the deep-rooted issues within Indian prisons, such as corruption, gang violence, and lapses in security. Scroll down to know everything about the real-life Tihar Jailer Sunil Kumar Gupta, played by Zahan Kapoor in the riveting Netflix drama.

All you need to know about Ex-Tihar Jailer Sunil Kumar Gupta

1. Sunil Kumar Gupta left Railways to join Tihar as a Jailer

Gupta's path to Tihar Jail began in 1981 when he left his stable job at Indian Railways to follow his ambition of joining the police force. Despite his modest background and lack of physical stature—traits, not typically associated with prison officers at the time, as depicted in the series—he remained determined to become a jailer at one of India’s most infamous prisons.

Overcoming these odds, he managed to secure the role of assistant superintendent. However, his entry into Tihar was met with immediate challenges. Upon his arrival, he was told that there were no vacancies for his position, a setback that almost ended his career before it had even started.

2. Inside Tihar experiences that shaped Sunil Kumar Gupta

During his tenure at Tihar, Gupta witnessed the brutal realities of prison life, ranging from death sentence executions to the suffering of inmates stripped of their fundamental legal rights.

Another moving moment was with Afzal Guru, convicted for the 2001 Indian Parliament attack. On the day of Guru’s execution, the terrorist remarked on the compassion in Gupta’s eyes—a moment that deeply moved the jailer.

3. Sunil Kumar Gupta established Tihar's first legal aid cell

For the first time, Sunil Kumar Gupta introduced special court sessions within the jail to expedite minor cases and established Tihar’s first legal aid cell, offering free legal assistance to disadvantaged inmates.

4. Sunil Kumar Gupta's key role in Drafting Delhi Prison Act

Gupta also became aware of the systemic injustices that prisoners faced. Many were unaware of their bail status or couldn't afford the required bonds, leading to prolonged, unnecessary incarceration.

During his time at Tihar, Gupta made notable contributions to prison reform. In 1988, he played a pivotal role in drafting the Delhi Prison Act and Manual, which governed the operations of prisons for nearly 30 years.

5. What Sunil Kumar Gupta does now

Sunil Gupta retired in 2016, leaving a lasting legacy of compassion and reform. He now practices law at the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court, where he continues his advocacy for the underprivileged.

